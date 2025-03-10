As friends of Louis Vuitton streamed into its Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, one longtime fan was notably absent.

Zendaya, despite fronting Louis Vuitton's Murakami campaign this spring, choosing custom LV gowns for several red carpet events, and carrying Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote bags on her days off, did not appear to attend the March 10 show. There was no sign of the star ahead of the runway: not mingling with fellow LV girls Ana de Armas and Emma Stone, not getting settled into her front-row seat alongside image architect Law Roach, not greeting the fans lined up outside the venue. While Roach dressed Z for the Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 presentation at the Louvre last September in a bubble-skirt and oversize blazer, he entered by himself to the Fall 2025 runway a few months later.

Last season, Zendaya and Law Roach attended Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show side-by-side.

This season, only Roach attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 runway presentation.

Zendaya sightings at Fashion Month have gotten rarer as her style star has risen—making last September's Louis Vuitton outing with a bright red lip so exciting. But if there was a season for her to skip, the Fall 2025 lineup makes sense.

As recently as March 8, Z was photographed back on the Euphoria season 3 set in costume as her Emmy-winning character, Rue. That's not the only project she's working on this spring: Zendaya is also slated to star alongside her fiancé, Tom Holland, and what feels like half of Hollywood's A-list in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey. The project is filming in Greece this spring; Holland has already touched down, and Z is likely to follow sometime soon. Her packed schedule led her to miss out on an Oscars 2025 red carpet moment, too. It seems work is being prioritized over the runway right now. (And hey: If Z is booked and busy now, there will be even more red carpets to enjoy next year.)

Zendaya wore custom Louis Vuitton to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

That said, Zendaya has still managed to serve a few major Louis Vuitton moments in the past six months without attending Paris Fashion Week. (She was named an ambassador to the house in 2023.) Her custom gowns for the 2024 Gotham Awards and the 2025 Golden Globes were both Louis Vuitton creations: one a slinky, backless white dress, the other an Old Hollywood gown in LV orange. When she finally makes it back to the front row, or the red carpet, one can only guess a major serve will come with her.