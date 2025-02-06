Angelina Jolie's Backless Nude Slip Dress and Slingback Heels Blend '90s It-Girl Vibes With Rich-Lady Luxury
The star honored both her past and present with this winning look.
Angelina Jolie has been a bastion of '90s minimalism from the very beginning of her career. Decades later, her stripped-back aesthetic is more relevant than ever thanks to the rise of quiet luxury. But for the Oscar winner, understated dressing isn't a trend—it's a way of life.
On Feb. 5, the mother of six reprised her signature style at the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. There to collect the Maltin Modern Master Award for her starring role in Maria—a biopic about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas—Jolie shut down the red carpet with a look that proved less really can be more. Self-styled for the occasion, the Oscar winner selected a floor-length sleeveless silk Brunello Cucinelli silk gown in an off-white hue. With a square neckline that fell just beneath her collarbone, pockets, and thin straps, the simple slip dress design kept the focus on Jolie's stunning bone structure.
The gown looked very conservative when viewed from the front, but other angles revealed it was actually backless with sensual cowl scoop and a high slit. As the Atelier Jolie founder posed on the red carpet, she made sure to flash her extensive back tattoo collection, the largest of which runs along her spine and can be credited to Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai.
The designer accessorized her flesh-colored slip with black Aquazzura slingback heels embellished with sexy mesh cut-outs at the toe and heel. The exact pair she was sporting comes from an older collection, but don't fret—the designer offers a couple versions of this style every season.
Her only other accoutrements included several gold rings, a moody reddish brown manicure, and a matching beige tuxedo jacket. For maximum rich lady vibes, she wore the suiting draped around her shoulders.
As for glam, the Tom Ford Beauty ambassador finished the look with a peachy lip, barely-there matte nude eyeshadow, and razor-thin black liquid liner. With skin like hers, why not let your best assets shine through?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
