Angelina Jolie has been a bastion of '90s minimalism from the very beginning of her career. Decades later, her stripped-back aesthetic is more relevant than ever thanks to the rise of quiet luxury. But for the Oscar winner, understated dressing isn't a trend—it's a way of life.

On Feb. 5, the mother of six reprised her signature style at the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. There to collect the Maltin Modern Master Award for her starring role in Maria—a biopic about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas—Jolie shut down the red carpet with a look that proved less really can be more. Self-styled for the occasion, the Oscar winner selected a floor-length sleeveless silk Brunello Cucinelli silk gown in an off-white hue. With a square neckline that fell just beneath her collarbone, pockets, and thin straps, the simple slip dress design kept the focus on Jolie's stunning bone structure.

Angelina Jolie wears a sleeveless off-white Brunello Cucinelli silk gown with a square neckline and thin straps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown looked very conservative when viewed from the front, but other angles revealed it was actually backless with sensual cowl scoop and a high slit. As the Atelier Jolie founder posed on the red carpet, she made sure to flash her extensive back tattoo collection, the largest of which runs along her spine and can be credited to Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai.

Jolie shows off her tattoos in the backless design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer accessorized her flesh-colored slip with black Aquazzura slingback heels embellished with sexy mesh cut-outs at the toe and heel. The exact pair she was sporting comes from an older collection, but don't fret—the designer offers a couple versions of this style every season.

Her only other accoutrements included several gold rings, a moody reddish brown manicure, and a matching beige tuxedo jacket. For maximum rich lady vibes, she wore the suiting draped around her shoulders.

The Oscar winner accessorizes her beige dress with a matching jacket and black slingback pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for glam, the Tom Ford Beauty ambassador finished the look with a peachy lip, barely-there matte nude eyeshadow, and razor-thin black liquid liner. With skin like hers, why not let your best assets shine through?

