Anne Hathaway Pairs Adidas Sambas With Comfy, All-White Basics on a Post-Election Sanity Stroll

Relatable.

Anne Hathaway at the New York premiere screening of &quot;The Apprentice&quot; held at the DGA Theater on October 8, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

On Nov. 6, Anne Hathaway was photographed in Central Park on what was presumably a post-election sanity stroll. (Relatable.) Like anyone reeling from the results, her '"go touch grass" outfit was the epitome of comfort dressing, combining go-to basics and an Adidas It-sneaker.

The Princess Diaries actor was dressed in easy layers, wearing all white with a pop of blue (a styling trick employed by Jennifer Lopez just two days prior). She chose a pair of light-weight pants and a white cable knit cardigan for a monochromatic look.

Anne Hathaway enjoys some fresh air as she goes for a solo stroll through Central Park in NYC after election day wearing adidas sambas

Anne Hathaway is spotted on a sanity stroll wearing Adidas Sambas.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Her footwear of choice was another reliable favorite. In lieu of the house slippers she probably wanted to wear, Hathaway slipped on Adidas' signature Sambas (a close second in the comfort department). Her style was one of the brand's most popular: a $100 white pair with black stripes and gray suede at the toe.

Samba OG Shoes
Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Haven Wide Leg Pant
Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant

Logo Cap
Tory Burch Logo Cap

Women's Drifter Cable Cardigan Sweater
Lands' End Women's Drifter Cable Cardigan Sweater

Her other accessories were just as laid-back and cool. She slung an XL black leather tote bag over her shoulder and wore a pair of large sunglasses. (If she's anything like me, it was a practical choice meant to hide puffy eyes.) Her gold necklace was the only other addition to the look—it featured a thick chain and what looks to be a pavé pendant.

Megan Leather Shopper Tote Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Shopper Tote Bag

Hathaway was a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential bid. After casting her ballot on Nov. 5, the star posted the traditional voting sticker selfie. "I voted like half the country's lives depend on it," she wrote on Instagram. "I voted for Kamala Harris."

The takeaway from her day-after look isn't just to layer on the cozy sweaters for a wearable hug. Take it from Hathaway and go touch some grass today, okay?

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸