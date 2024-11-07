On Nov. 6, Anne Hathaway was photographed in Central Park on what was presumably a post-election sanity stroll. (Relatable.) Like anyone reeling from the results, her '"go touch grass" outfit was the epitome of comfort dressing, combining go-to basics and an Adidas It-sneaker.

The Princess Diaries actor was dressed in easy layers, wearing all white with a pop of blue (a styling trick employed by Jennifer Lopez just two days prior). She chose a pair of light-weight pants and a white cable knit cardigan for a monochromatic look.

Anne Hathaway is spotted on a sanity stroll wearing Adidas Sambas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her footwear of choice was another reliable favorite. In lieu of the house slippers she probably wanted to wear, Hathaway slipped on Adidas' signature Sambas (a close second in the comfort department). Her style was one of the brand's most popular: a $100 white pair with black stripes and gray suede at the toe.

Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant $34.99 at Cotton On

Her other accessories were just as laid-back and cool. She slung an XL black leather tote bag over her shoulder and wore a pair of large sunglasses. (If she's anything like me, it was a practical choice meant to hide puffy eyes.) Her gold necklace was the only other addition to the look—it featured a thick chain and what looks to be a pavé pendant.

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Shopper Tote Bag $248 at Rebecca Minkoff

Hathaway was a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential bid. After casting her ballot on Nov. 5, the star posted the traditional voting sticker selfie. "I voted like half the country's lives depend on it," she wrote on Instagram. "I voted for Kamala Harris."

The takeaway from her day-after look isn't just to layer on the cozy sweaters for a wearable hug. Take it from Hathaway and go touch some grass today, okay?

