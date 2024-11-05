Jennifer Lopez Wears a Democrat Blue Hat and $1,050 Jacquemus Bag Before Election Day
A stylish emotional support look, if I've ever seen one.
We, as a nation, are in for a stressful week ahead, as we wait for the results of the 2024 election. Many Americans, like me, are hunkered down in their coziest clothes, waiting to see what our futures will look like. (If you haven't already: Please vote!) Jennifer Lopez, apparently, is on that same vibe.
After an Unstoppable screening in New York City, the actor was seen at JFK airport on Oct. 4—otherwise known as Election Day Eve—wearing the coziest of cozy looks. She was dressed in the outfit equivalent of your favorite emotional-support throw blanket: a knee-length sherpa coat and a ribbed blue hat. Beneath a thick layer of plush outerwear, Lopez stacked on light layers including longline chambray trousers and a cream turtleneck.
Her accessories, meanwhile, were all luxury; Lopez styled her collection of seasonal basics with even more well-placed texture. The "Let's Get Loud" singer carried a linen Jacquemus Bambino bag, retailing for $1,050, and wore contrasting gloves made of camel leather.
Her outfit's color story—white and blue—was of the upmost importance. An outspoken supporter of the Democratic Party, Lopez was dressed in its signature color.
Last week, she attended a Las Vegas rally in support of presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. In an impassioned speech about the importance of this election, Lopez called former president Donald Trump "the biggest adversary I think, internally, America has ever had."
"When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loud-mouth Latina, but I knew I had more to offer," Lopez said. "And I think there are a lot of people in this country who feel the same way, who know they're capable of more, and we all just want a chance to prove it. Elections are about choosing leaders who support that, not one who stands in the way."
"[Trump] reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," she continued, addressing a racist comment made at a recent Trump rally. "It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, it was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character."
Consider Lopez's Democrat-leaning hat a reminder to hit the polls. Nothing pairs better with a fluffy jacket and beanie like hers than an "I Voted" sticker. (Find your polling place here.)
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
