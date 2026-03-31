Any designer tote can double as a 2026 laptop bag with the right dimensions. Just ask the busiest women in Hollywood.

With celebrities running production companies, beauty brands, and even book clubs these days, it's rare for your favorite style muse to step out without a bottomless bag in tow. Fitting an A-lister's entire life—plus a 13-inch laptop—into one shoulder style is no small feat, but with the right silhouette, it's possible.

Where non-VIP shoppers prioritize roominess as their top non-negotiable, fashion girls make an effort to test laptop bags from their signature labels. For instance, Kendall Jenner's $4,900 Alger Tote from The Row would've easily carried Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, while matching the '90s nostalgia of her straight-leg jeans and slipper-looking loafers on Jan. 27. Meanwhile, longtime Dior darling Jennifer Lawrence jetted home from Jonathan Anderson's couture fashion show with the Dracula Book Tote atop her carry-on. Its 14-inch, fresh-from-the-library body would've fit a few hardcovers, a laptop, and then some.

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Jenner and J.Law aren't the only fashion girls giving designer handbags the laptop-proof treatment this year. Pamela Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, and Nicole Kidman wear sizable styles from Tory Burch, Saint Laurent, and Chanel, respectively—the brands they source the most. Keep scrolling for 2026's 12 best celebrity-worn work bags so far. Then, upgrade yours by shopping each star's exact select.

Kendall Jenner's The Row Alger Work Bag

In January, Kendall Jenner doubled up on The Row styles, including the Alger laptop bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Most of Jenner's The Row bags are capable of holding laptops and sold-out, including the Margaux and the Henri. But on Jan. 27, the $4,900 Alger Tote gave fans the chance to secure a still-shoppable tote beloved by Jenner. As is custom for the Olsen twins-led label, not a single logo, sequin, or pop of color decorated the bag's curved, 18.11-inch-long leather exterior.

Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Book Tote

Jennifer Lawrence stepped off her Paris flight with the Dior Book Tote in hand. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lawrence first realized the Dior Book Tote's laptop bag potential in 2018. It's only right that creative director Jonathan Anderson's circa-Spring 2026 version joined Lawrence on the Jan. 28 flight after his Paris Couture Fashion Week show. The vibrant Dracula version looked filled to the brim atop the brand ambassador's carry-on in JFK Airport.

Dior Medium Dior Book Tote with Strap $3,600 at dior.com

Kaia Gerber's Paloma Wool Philana Work Bag

Kaia Gerber is re-wearing her Paloma Wool laptop bag on repeat this year. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite owning the Paloma Wool Philana since Oct. 2024, the under-$500 piece is still Kaia Gerber's go-to laptop bag. On Feb. 5 specifically, she used its silver grommets to liven up classic workwear like a khaki trench coat, flared navy trousers, and Repetto ballet flats. Its crinkled leather can comfortably hold a 13-inch laptop, while bringing out a corporate girlie's grunge side.

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Pamela Anderson's Tory Burch Romy Work Bag

Pamela Anderson was all smiles with her Tory Burch laptop bag in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The morning before Tory Burch's Feb. 11 fashion show, Pamela Anderson hinted at her RSVP by debuting the New York label's $595 Romy Tote. The deep brown Romy revived the belt bag trend of yester-summer. At the same time, elongated shoulder straps and an adjustable, 13-inch body made it as office-ready as a traditional briefcase.

Dua Lipa's Bottega Veneta Maxi Veneta Work Bag

Dua Lipa's super-size Bottega Veneta bag deserved a moment on Instagram. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The trophy for Priciest Laptop Bag of 2026 goes to Dua Lipa's Bottega Veneta Maxi Veneta, no question. Her Feb. 21 Instagram post spotlighted the largest—and most expensive—model in black Intrecciato leather. The Spring 2026, single-strap style stretched so far (23.2 inches, to be exact), it could keep a 16-inch laptop, plus an additional tablet or two safe.

Nicole Kidman's Chanel Maxi Shopping Bag

Nicole Kidman and her Chanel tote arrived in NYC together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chanel Maxi Flap isn't the Matthieu Blazy-led label's only laptop bag option, as proven by Kidman's top-handle tote on March 3. The brand ambassador chose the quilted, chocolate brown Maxi Shopping Bag, which is just as tall as it is wide. What's more, the $8,500 bag's canvas drawstring interior would protect Kidman's (hypothetical) 16-inch laptop as cautiously as a computer case.

Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Le Bea Work Bag

Zoë Kravitz pledged allegiance to Saint Laurent's Le Bea years ago. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz, a bona fide Saint Laurent Le Bea babe since 2023, recently revived the black, $4,100 leather tote for 2026. This March, she paired it with two separate office-friendly sets, including the Penny Lane coat trend and flared trousers. Expandable gussets atop each sidewall stretched the already-wide body to 19 inches.

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea in Grained Leather $4,100 at Saint Laurent Inc

Dakota Johnson's Vintage Prada Tote

Dakota Johnson rarely left the house without her vintage Prada tote this winter. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Given Hollywood's affinity for vintage, it's no surprise Dakota Johnson's favorite laptop bag is a one-of-a-kind Prada find. The exact dimensions of her top-handle, zip-up tote remain a mystery, but after studying other laptop bags, I can confidently say it could hold at least a 13-inch MacBook. Plus, its patterned exterior married two Spring 2026 trends: leopard-print and pony-hair.

SPRWMN Cheetah Pony Hair Large Classic Tote $716 at SPRWMN

Sarah Pidgeon's Balenciaga Rodeo Work Bag

Sarah Pidgeon became a Balenciaga babe by reviving the Rodeo Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier in March, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, called the Balenciaga Rodeo "the dark-horse bag trend of 2026." It originally snuck up on the street style scene late last year, when Lady Gaga, Lori Harvey, and Lipa fell for its no-fuss charm. By March 5, Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon gave the brown leather Rodeo a proper close-up at Paris Fashion Week. It's available in mini, small, and medium sizes. Pidgeon chose the latter, which could hide a 13-inch laptop beneath its turn-lock closure-turned-flap.

Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag Medium in Tan Cowboy $4,750 at balenciaga.com

Rose Byrne's Longchamp Le Smart Work Bag

Rose Byrne waved to fans with her Longchamp Le Smart front and center. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longchamp's Le Pliage has reigned supreme as the laptop bag for years. It even earned the title of "Best Laptop Bag" after Marie Claire tested 17 alternatives. On March 5, Rose Byrne offered Longchamp's Le Smart as healthy competition. In lieu of the Pliage's dedicated top flap, a slim belt added dimension to the "soft, refined calfskin." That luxe leather also makes the Le Smart over $1,000 more expensive than its waterproof predecessor.

Bella Hadid's Loewe Amazona Work Bag

Bella Hadid's straight-leg jeans almost stole the show from her Loewe Amazona bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid's first Loewe purse just so happened to be the large, laptop-approved Amazona, which helped pioneer 2026's leading single-strap bag trend. Four curved corners and the center's zip-top closure kept all the contents safe and sound on March 12, while a blink-and-you'll-miss-it emblem looked just as sleek as her indigo, straight-leg jeans and white T-shirt.

Loewe Amazona 180 Large Leather Shoulder Bag $5,400 at NET-A-PORTER

Hailey Bieber's Chanel Maxi Flap Work Bag

Hailey Bieber arrived at the gym with the Chanel Maxi Flap as her workout partner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's tricky to track down a designer bag that can hold one laptop, let alone multiple. Hailey Bieber's Chanel Maxi Flap is that girl. Black pebbled leather covered every square inch of the top-handle tote, including the envelope-style flap and an extra-long hem. Whether or not she slipped a laptop inside on March 13, the less-than-structured leather kept the Maxi Flap purposefully slouchy—a spacious feature any fashion insider would fly across countries for.