Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit

Zoë Kravitz skipped the 2024 VMAs but still pulled up to the rooftop after-party at Electric Lady Studios on Wednesday evening. Her monochromatic outfit couldn't have contrasted more sharply with the extravagant post-show ensembles worn by other celebrities at the party. Sabrina Carpenter, for instance, recreated a rather revealing Britney Spears look, while Taylor Swift shimmered in a bejeweled Monse mini dress.



Kravitz, on the other hand, eschewed a party dress in favor of going braless in straight-leg dark gray jeans with a matching belt, a sheer cropped T-shirt, a black oversize blazer, a small duffel handbag, and pointed slingback heels.

Zoe Kravitz and Jack Antonoff leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a true rockstar's daughter, Kravitz accessorized the understated look by slipping on a pair of dangling cross earrings, her $500,000 cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from fianceé Channing Tatum, and several other silver rings. The Blink Twice director began wearing the Jessica McCormack-designed ring shortly after she and Tatum got engaged in October. Recently, she joked that wedding planning and making a movie are equally difficult. Needless to say, I can't wait to see what she and stylist Andrew Mukamal are cooking up for the big day—something tells me she won't be wearing white.

Zoë Kravitz arriving in a black monochromatic look at Electric Lady Studios. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz eventually left the star-studded function with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff in tow. Two years ago, the pair were meeting at Electric Lady semi-regularly to work on Kravitz's untitled divorce album. During her Blink Twice press tour, however, Kravitz told Esquire the solo project has been moved to the back-burner because she can't imagine herself performing live anymore. “I’m too anxious now,” she explained to the outlet. “Too neurotic.

Which begs the question: Could The Batman star be working on—dare I say it—the next Taylor Swift album? In addition to being rocker Lenny Kravitz's daughter, Zoë and Antonoff were both credited collaborators on Taylor Swift's Midnights-era lead single "Lavender Haze." As Kravitz later clarified for Esquire, Swift insisted on doing so after elements of a song Kravitz had written for herself were repurposed for the album-opening track. Maybe Kravitz is meeting with Antonoff to recycle more of her scrapped solo project into songs for other artists.