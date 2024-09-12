Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit
The 'Blink Twice' director skipped the VMAs while making a monochromatic outfit feel elevated.
Zoë Kravitz skipped the 2024 VMAs but still pulled up to the rooftop after-party at Electric Lady Studios on Wednesday evening. Her monochromatic outfit couldn't have contrasted more sharply with the extravagant post-show ensembles worn by other celebrities at the party. Sabrina Carpenter, for instance, recreated a rather revealing Britney Spears look, while Taylor Swift shimmered in a bejeweled Monse mini dress.
Kravitz, on the other hand, eschewed a party dress in favor of going braless in straight-leg dark gray jeans with a matching belt, a sheer cropped T-shirt, a black oversize blazer, a small duffel handbag, and pointed slingback heels.
Like a true rockstar's daughter, Kravitz accessorized the understated look by slipping on a pair of dangling cross earrings, her $500,000 cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from fianceé Channing Tatum, and several other silver rings. The Blink Twice director began wearing the Jessica McCormack-designed ring shortly after she and Tatum got engaged in October. Recently, she joked that wedding planning and making a movie are equally difficult. Needless to say, I can't wait to see what she and stylist Andrew Mukamal are cooking up for the big day—something tells me she won't be wearing white.
Kravitz eventually left the star-studded function with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff in tow. Two years ago, the pair were meeting at Electric Lady semi-regularly to work on Kravitz's untitled divorce album. During her Blink Twice press tour, however, Kravitz told Esquire the solo project has been moved to the back-burner because she can't imagine herself performing live anymore. “I’m too anxious now,” she explained to the outlet. “Too neurotic.
Which begs the question: Could The Batman star be working on—dare I say it—the next Taylor Swift album? In addition to being rocker Lenny Kravitz's daughter, Zoë and Antonoff were both credited collaborators on Taylor Swift's Midnights-era lead single "Lavender Haze." As Kravitz later clarified for Esquire, Swift insisted on doing so after elements of a song Kravitz had written for herself were repurposed for the album-opening track. Maybe Kravitz is meeting with Antonoff to recycle more of her scrapped solo project into songs for other artists.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
