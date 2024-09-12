Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit

The 'Blink Twice' director skipped the VMAs while making a monochromatic outfit feel elevated.

zoe kravitz and jack antonoff attend a VMAs after party
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz skipped the 2024 VMAs but still pulled up to the rooftop after-party at Electric Lady Studios on Wednesday evening. Her monochromatic outfit couldn't have contrasted more sharply with the extravagant post-show ensembles worn by other celebrities at the party. Sabrina Carpenter, for instance, recreated a rather revealing Britney Spears look, while Taylor Swift shimmered in a bejeweled Monse mini dress.

Kravitz, on the other hand, eschewed a party dress in favor of going braless in straight-leg dark gray jeans with a matching belt, a sheer cropped T-shirt, a black oversize blazer, a small duffel handbag, and pointed slingback heels.

zoe kravitz and jack antonoff at electric lady studios

Zoe Kravitz and Jack Antonoff leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a true rockstar's daughter, Kravitz accessorized the understated look by slipping on a pair of dangling cross earrings, her $500,000 cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from fianceé Channing Tatum, and several other silver rings. The Blink Twice director began wearing the Jessica McCormack-designed ring shortly after she and Tatum got engaged in October. Recently, she joked that wedding planning and making a movie are equally difficult. Needless to say, I can't wait to see what she and stylist Andrew Mukamal are cooking up for the big day—something tells me she won't be wearing white.

Zoë Kravitz wearing a black, braless outfit after the VMAs

Zoë Kravitz arriving in a black monochromatic look at Electric Lady Studios.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz eventually left the star-studded function with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff in tow. Two years ago, the pair were meeting at Electric Lady semi-regularly to work on Kravitz's untitled divorce album. During her Blink Twice press tour, however, Kravitz told Esquire the solo project has been moved to the back-burner because she can't imagine herself performing live anymore. “I’m too anxious now,” she explained to the outlet. “Too neurotic.

Which begs the question: Could The Batman star be working on—dare I say it—the next Taylor Swift album? In addition to being rocker Lenny Kravitz's daughter, Zoë and Antonoff were both credited collaborators on Taylor Swift's Midnights-era lead single "Lavender Haze." As Kravitz later clarified for Esquire, Swift insisted on doing so after elements of a song Kravitz had written for herself were repurposed for the album-opening track. Maybe Kravitz is meeting with Antonoff to recycle more of her scrapped solo project into songs for other artists.

