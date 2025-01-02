Bella Hadid Recreates Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Look on New Year's Day in a Red-Hot Bikini
It looked just as good the second time around.
Hollywood has spoken: sparkles are out and bikinis are in.
While everyone else was dressed up in New Year's Eve shimmer, style stars across the nation were abiding by a different holiday dress code. To celebrate the beginning of 2025, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid wore teeny-tiny bikinis instead of full-on 'fits.
Bieber eschewed tradition completely in a baby pink style topped with a cheetah print coat. Meanwhile, Hadid's swimwear selection paid tribute to a historic New Year's custom. While promoting her fragrance brand Ôrebella, the supermodel donned a string bikini with golden ring details at each hip.
Her two-piece came in a festive crimson red—the customary color of the Chinese New Year. The vivid hue symbolizes good fortune and prosperity and is believed to ward off of evil spirits.
In addition to its lucky associations, Hadid's NYE look was also reminiscent of another cultural moment—albeit, pop culture. Her lipstick red suit was immediately familiar to anyone who watched last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The model returned to the infamous runway in October, wearing a lingerie set that looked incredibly similar.
It, too, featured a string-y bottom accented with yellow gold hoops and a cherry-colored bra to match. The similarities end there, however. On the runway, Hadid's look was styled dramatically with a feathered statement cape and beaded high heeled sandals. Meanwhile, on Jan. 1, she merchandised with Western-inspired accessories that felt authentically Bella (read: cowboy boots, mixed metal bracelets, and a silken scarf).
That's certainly one way to start off the new year...
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
