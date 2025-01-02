Hollywood has spoken: sparkles are out and bikinis are in.

While everyone else was dressed up in New Year's Eve shimmer, style stars across the nation were abiding by a different holiday dress code. To celebrate the beginning of 2025, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid wore teeny-tiny bikinis instead of full-on 'fits.

Bieber eschewed tradition completely in a baby pink style topped with a cheetah print coat. Meanwhile, Hadid's swimwear selection paid tribute to a historic New Year's custom. While promoting her fragrance brand Ôrebella, the supermodel donned a string bikini with golden ring details at each hip.

Her two-piece came in a festive crimson red—the customary color of the Chinese New Year. The vivid hue symbolizes good fortune and prosperity and is believed to ward off of evil spirits.

Bella Hadid wears a red bikini in the snow on New Year's Eve to promote her fragrance brand Ôrebella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to its lucky associations, Hadid's NYE look was also reminiscent of another cultural moment—albeit, pop culture. Her lipstick red suit was immediately familiar to anyone who watched last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The model returned to the infamous runway in October, wearing a lingerie set that looked incredibly similar.

It, too, featured a string-y bottom accented with yellow gold hoops and a cherry-colored bra to match. The similarities end there, however. On the runway, Hadid's look was styled dramatically with a feathered statement cape and beaded high heeled sandals. Meanwhile, on Jan. 1, she merchandised with Western-inspired accessories that felt authentically Bella (read: cowboy boots, mixed metal bracelets, and a silken scarf).

Hadid walked the runway months prior in a similar look, for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's certainly one way to start off the new year...

