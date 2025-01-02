Hailey Bieber went low-key on Christmas, choosing a Scandi girl pajama set over a luxe evening gown. When New Year's Eve rolled around, however, mama came ready to party.

Her NYE celebrations were extravagant from beginning to end. There were top-shelf martinis and In-N-Out burgers covered in caviar. And, of course, Bieber's outfit was just as over-the-top. To ring in 2025, she eschewed the traditional holiday glimmer, choosing animal print over sequins. Even so, her outfit was a total show-stopper in more ways than one.

The model dressed scantily, wearing a $148 baby-pink bikini from fashion label With Jéan. It featured ruched, milkmaid-inspired detailing on the cups and a matching string bikini bottom. Going for luxury over flash, Bieber topped her swimwear with an expensive-looking fur coat covered in cheetah spots.

Hailey Bieber wears a pink bikini and cheetah coat on New Year's Eve. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Silence + Noise Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat $109 at Urban Outfitters

Bieber chose drama over the typical NYE uniform once again in the footwear department. She left her high heels at home, instead slipping on a pair of chunky Moon Boots (a current celebrity favorite) for the celebratory occasion. The $295 style boasted the brand's signature exaggerated shape, but with an Ugg-inspired suede outer.

Bieber merchandised the look with her signature monogram necklaces and suede Moon Boots. (Image credit: Instagram)

Moon Boot Icon Low Suede Snow Boots $295 at Net-a-Porter

Bieber was one of many stylish stars who chose to go sparkle-free on New Year's Eve. Rihanna, for example, wore only black leather—slouchy over-the-knee boots and a bomber jacket—for her Dec. 31 outing. Selena Gomez, meanwhile, went for a simple LBD (her signature move) and let her massive engagement ring act as her outfit's only glitz.

Though Bieber's look was certainly more audacious than an all-black 'fit, it was still notably different from the holiday norm—different in a really good way.

