Hailey Bieber Was the Coolest Girl at the New Year's Eve Party in a Cheetah Print Coat, Bikini, and Moon Boots
This isn't your basic NYE 'fit.
Hailey Bieber went low-key on Christmas, choosing a Scandi girl pajama set over a luxe evening gown. When New Year's Eve rolled around, however, mama came ready to party.
Her NYE celebrations were extravagant from beginning to end. There were top-shelf martinis and In-N-Out burgers covered in caviar. And, of course, Bieber's outfit was just as over-the-top. To ring in 2025, she eschewed the traditional holiday glimmer, choosing animal print over sequins. Even so, her outfit was a total show-stopper in more ways than one.
The model dressed scantily, wearing a $148 baby-pink bikini from fashion label With Jéan. It featured ruched, milkmaid-inspired detailing on the cups and a matching string bikini bottom. Going for luxury over flash, Bieber topped her swimwear with an expensive-looking fur coat covered in cheetah spots.
Bieber chose drama over the typical NYE uniform once again in the footwear department. She left her high heels at home, instead slipping on a pair of chunky Moon Boots (a current celebrity favorite) for the celebratory occasion. The $295 style boasted the brand's signature exaggerated shape, but with an Ugg-inspired suede outer.
Bieber was one of many stylish stars who chose to go sparkle-free on New Year's Eve. Rihanna, for example, wore only black leather—slouchy over-the-knee boots and a bomber jacket—for her Dec. 31 outing. Selena Gomez, meanwhile, went for a simple LBD (her signature move) and let her massive engagement ring act as her outfit's only glitz.
Though Bieber's look was certainly more audacious than an all-black 'fit, it was still notably different from the holiday norm—different in a really good way.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
