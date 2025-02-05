At this point, we should really dub Olivia Rodrigo's closet the National Archive for Polka Dot Dresses (the NAPDD, if you will) and declare it a historic landmark, because the pop star is housing a museum-worth of spotted minis.

Though her on-stage presence generally centers around disco bras and sparkly hot pants, her off-duty style features one look and one look only: the little polka dot dress. Rodrigo wears the beloved pin-up style nearly every time she leaves the house and, over the years, has acquired quite the collection of styles.

Though each piece shares the same motif, the "good 4 u" singer's closet boasts a wide range of lengths and cuts. She's got every type imaginable—from low-cut styles and halter-neck midis to vintage-inspired iterations that feature teeny-tiny dots. Even so, Rodrigo loves to repeat her favorites—namely: her $148 Reformation dress.

Though she's had the crew neck swing dress for nearly a year, Rodrigo still reached for it regularly. Just this week, in fact, she wore it for a mid-day lunch date with her boyfriend Louis Partridge. He went casual, wearing sky blue bike shorts and a white tee, while Rodrigo, true to form, wore her go-to Reformation dress.

Olivia Rodrigo wears a polka dot dress and riding boots, while out with Louis Partridge. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As is her usual practice, Rodrigo styled the piece sparingly, only adding wayfarer glasses (a classic pairing) and nutmeg riding boots. The warm-toned footwear was a surprising choice, given that this look is most often paired with black Mary Janes.

After months of promotion at the hands of Rodrigo, her exact dress is, miraculously, still available online. And if that's not your vibe, fear not, because there are quite literally hundreds of look-alike styles you can shop—from Reformation and pretty much everywhere else, too.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

LoveShackFancy Brin Cotton Bow Dress $395 at LoveShackFancy

ELOQUII Pearl Mini Dress With Bows $83.97 at ELOQUII

Free People Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress $198 at Free People

Jaded London Enya Backless Mini Dress $41.68 at Jaded London

Lane Bryant Flutter-Sleeve Surplice Jersey Midi Dress $39.49 at Lane Bryant

