Olivia Rodrigo Dusts Off Her Favorite Vintage Fashion Trend for a Date With Louis Partridge, in a Polka Dot Reformation Dress
Here's where you can buy it.
At this point, we should really dub Olivia Rodrigo's closet the National Archive for Polka Dot Dresses (the NAPDD, if you will) and declare it a historic landmark, because the pop star is housing a museum-worth of spotted minis.
Though her on-stage presence generally centers around disco bras and sparkly hot pants, her off-duty style features one look and one look only: the little polka dot dress. Rodrigo wears the beloved pin-up style nearly every time she leaves the house and, over the years, has acquired quite the collection of styles.
Though each piece shares the same motif, the "good 4 u" singer's closet boasts a wide range of lengths and cuts. She's got every type imaginable—from low-cut styles and halter-neck midis to vintage-inspired iterations that feature teeny-tiny dots. Even so, Rodrigo loves to repeat her favorites—namely: her $148 Reformation dress.
Though she's had the crew neck swing dress for nearly a year, Rodrigo still reached for it regularly. Just this week, in fact, she wore it for a mid-day lunch date with her boyfriend Louis Partridge. He went casual, wearing sky blue bike shorts and a white tee, while Rodrigo, true to form, wore her go-to Reformation dress.
As is her usual practice, Rodrigo styled the piece sparingly, only adding wayfarer glasses (a classic pairing) and nutmeg riding boots. The warm-toned footwear was a surprising choice, given that this look is most often paired with black Mary Janes.
After months of promotion at the hands of Rodrigo, her exact dress is, miraculously, still available online. And if that's not your vibe, fear not, because there are quite literally hundreds of look-alike styles you can shop—from Reformation and pretty much everywhere else, too.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
