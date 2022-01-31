The 16 Best New Sneakers in 2022 (So Far)

This year is all about having fun with your footwear.

The Best New Sneakers in 2022 (So Far)
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published

I’d like to think that I love all of my shoes equally, but I have a soft spot for my sneaker collection. I can always find room in my apartment for another pair, no matter how crowded my shoe rack becomes. But with the start of a new year comes a bevy of new trends, especially in the sneaker world. It feels like brands are dropping new colorways and silhouettes on a near-monthly basis these days, so I took the time to round up the best sneakers of 2022—so far. 

To help you find your new perfect pair right now, I divided my picks into a few general trends for you to keep in mind while you browse. These trends are anything but boring: Funky colorblocked picks are trending, as are shearling-accented sneakers that bridge the gap between slippers and shoes that you can wear outdoors. Or, opt for a minimal cream-colored pair to spice up your monochromatic outfits, no matter the season. Finally, high-top sneakers are officially all the rage this year, proving that the chunky sneaker trend will never truly go away.  A good pair of all-white sneakers will forever be wardrobe a staple, yes, but it’s officially time to have fun with your footwear in 2022. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the best picks, and check back soon to see a new batch of options once the seasons change in the spring. Here’s to putting your best foot forward this year. 

 Retro Colorblocking 

Whether you prefer to go with something that's covered in '80s-level neon hues or some softer, '60s-inspired pastels, color is the name of the game this season. 

Stella McCartney Adidas

K-Swiss Match Rival Sneaker

Superga 2790 Candy Big Eyelet Sneakers

New Balance 237 Sneaker

Cream Dream 

White sneakers have had their day in the sun. 2022 is all about the off-white, tan, or light brown sneaker instead.

Vans Old Skool Pig Suede Sneaker

Gola Boston 78 Sneaker

Mango Lace-up Leather Sneakers

Madewell

Get High  

High-top sneakers make wearing chunky socks a breeze in the winter, while looking just as nice with a pair of shorts or a dress in the summertime. 

Anine Bing Sport Hayden Sneaker

Zara Lather High Top Sneakers

P448 Skate Sneaker

Veja V-15 Sneakers

Fuzzy Feeling

Believe it or not, shearling is one of this season's most in-demand sneaker trends. Is there anything better than keeping your feet warm in the winter? 

Dr Scholl's All In Chill Low Top Sneaker

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Faux Fur Sneaker

PUMA x June Ambrose Legendary Suede Sneaker

Golden Goose Space-Star Sabot Sneakers

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

Latest

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.