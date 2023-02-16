I'm sad to report that according to a big rodent that lives underground, we have quite a bit more dreary winter weather still ahead of us—six more weeks, if Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed. But just because the weather is dreadfully cold that doesn't mean your style has to suffer. I truly wouldn't blame you for sticking to fleece-lined leggings and trendy sweaters, but I urge you to look past your default cold-weather staples and opt for a chic winter dress instead.

A great winter dress can not only be stylish as hell, it can be incredibly affordable, thanks to Amazon. From slinky rib knits to extra-warm sweater styles, the e-retailer offers a massive range of winter-appropriate dresses that won't cost you more than $100. In fact, as with the retailer's selection of winter sweaters, most of the picks on this list come in at under $60 and will arrive at your door in two days—bless Prime shipping! So if you're balling on a budget, you're going to want to add these cute winter dresses on Amazon to your cart, ASAP. (And you're willing to splurge—consult our list of the best winter dresses, full stop.)

What to Look For

Materials. Generally speaking, wintertime typically sees snow and chilly temperatures, so a thicker material is more likely to keep you warm. For winter dresses, consider a sweater style or rib-knit as these are typically made of thicker fabrics. Try to find wool or a wool-blend fabric in your dress for an extra-cozy fit, but materials like viscose, acrylic, and polyester can have a similar effect and are much more affordable.

. From my time living in the Midwest and New York City, both of which have dreadful winters, I learned that successful dressing for the weather is all about layers. When it's especially cold out, you need to be able to throw on base layers as well as a good winter coat and scarf. With this in mind, it's best if your winter dress has a loose enough fit for thin layers underneath, but isn't oversized to the point where you can't put on a coat. Length. You may be thinking that come wintertime, you can only wear long dresses. Of course, it's true that maxi styles will provide more coverage, and in effect more warmth, but with the addition of tights or fleece-lined leggings, mini lengths can work just as well in the winter. Consider your plans for the day (for example, will you be walking around in the cold or are you heading to the office?) and your options for accessorizing before you limit your options to a length.

The Best Winter Dresses on Amazon

Best Midi Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Meet your next favorite winter dress. This midi number comes in three ultimate neutral shades—black, brown, and white—so it's incredibly easy to throw in a pop of color if that's what you prefer. I'd personally throw on a pair of knee-high boots and a leather jacket for a cool-girl vibe.

Customer review: "Great quality, not too thick and not too thin. Hugs curves well but doesn’t stick to your body uncomfortably. Classic neckline and can be dressed up with a belt and booties. Love it!!"

Best Ruched Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Long Sleeve Wrap Front Dress $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're in need of a winter-friendly dress fast, you're in luck. Amazon's Prime Shipping feature ensures that you'll receive this olive green dress in record time. The best part? It comes in 35 different prints, patterns, and colors. Wear it with leggings and a chic coat now, then cool white sneakers in the spring.

Customer review: "I ordered this dress for a fall wedding and it delivered! It was so cute and comfortable. The navy color is as expected with the picture and it fit true to size for me (small). It is not see through at all. It has some stretch but not too much."

Best Dupe Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Snag a dupe of the viral SKIMS' lounge dress for a fraction of the price on Amazon. This slinky dress would serve as the ultimate layering piece. Either wear it on its own for a sexy look, or throw on your favorite sweater and tights for a more casual outfit. It comes in a range of bright and neutral shades, too.

Customer review: "I love how soft and stretchy the fabric of this dress is. It’s very comfortable and the only downside is that it is a little sheer in the top half if you have a larger cup size but if it’s darker out it should be fine."

Best Cut-out Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) The Drop Chantal Fitted Cutout Rib Midi Sweater Dress $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This knit dress from The Drop isn't your average winter dress. The chest cut-out adds extra flair and makes it the ideal winter party pick. What's even better is that most of the shade options are over 50 percent off, even in black and cherry red. I'm honestly shocked this dress is even still in stock.

Customer review: "Loved that it was thick enough to feel like a full-body sweater, and that it was covered up while still showing off my curves! I always have trouble with sleeves being long enough but they were plenty long in this dress! Fits like a glove.".

Best Floral Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) BLENCOT Womens Floral Deep V Neck Long Evening Dress $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Florals for winter? I say yes. This boho-style long dress features an ultra-flattery deep v-neck complete with pretty ruffles to really draw attention. If florals aren't your thing, this dress also comes in plenty of solid colors to suit your fancy. With your favorite jewelry and a clutch bag, I'd imagine this to be the perfect winter wedding guest dress.

Customer review: "This dress is absolutely beautiful. The colors on it are stunning. I purchased the pink floral pattern dress and I love it. It fits well."

Best Versatile Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Dress $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A cardigan sweater dress like this one is perfect for every season. Wear this black dress with a pair of neutral boots and your favorite trendy coat for a sexy cold-weather look or wear it open with jeans for a pared-down vibe.

Customer review: "My daughter loves to wear sweater dresses in the winter. I bought this for her birthday which was in October. She loved it and said the quality was high end. This dress is true to size and can be worn casual with boots or dress it up with some pumps, extremely versatile for parties during the holidays or for dressier occasion."

Best Mini Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Caracilia Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Mini Dress $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're afraid of having to cover up your curves this winter, fear not—this mini sweater dress is your solution. Its slim-fitting silhouette means you won't be drowning in yards of fabric, plus you can add a belt for an even more flattering fit. This dark green color exudes winter vibes, but there's also your pick of 15 other shades.

Customer review: "I have to say that the quality, thickness, softness, cut of this dress, and fit exceeded my expectations. I was expecting something thinner for the price but decided to take the plunge after reading other reviews. So glad I did!"

Best Day-to-Night Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) The Drop Women's Giselle Asymmetric Neckline Midi Sweater Dress $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This pick checks all the right boxes when it comes to the perfect winter dress. It comes in this stunning shade of white, has a sleek silhouette that would work great with heels or sneakers, and has an off-the-shoulder neckline that makes it appropriate for day or nighttime wear. Plus, you have to see the stunning pink and ocean blue colors, which are both majorly on sale.

Customer review: "The fit was perfect, not too fitted at all. Could have actually sized down. The material is so soft and smooth. This can be dressed up for a night out or also great for a casual day out running errands."

Best Winter Dress on Amazon for Baby Bumps (opens in new tab) Chang Yun Women's Long Maxi Sweater Dress $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A dress doesn't have to be short and revealing to be sexy. Exhibit A: this maxi sweater dress. It's form-fitting, but not to the point where you aren't comfortable thanks to it's sweater-like knitting. The deep V-neck and waist belt add style points, too. Moms-to-be especially love this dress to show off their cute baby bumps.

Customer review: "I’m 31 weeks pregnant, and I love how this dress made me look and feel. I was very reluctant about how it would fit. I ordered the medium and honestly the small would have worked too. If you are on the fence about it, definitely buy it!"

Best Oversized Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Pink Queen Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is, dare I say it, the most perfect oversized sweater dress. The longer, bigger fit gives it the ultimate cozy vibe and is just begging to be worn on your next date night in. It comes in a whopping 38 colors and can easily be dressed up with a chunky belt and your favorite ankle boots.

Customer review: "This is a gorgeous piece. Have already washed it a couple of times and it doesn’t fuzz or lose its shape. It’s very attractive, hits at the perfect length for me. The turtleneck has enough body to stand up nicely but is still soft and drapes nicely. I love it."

Best Wrap Winter Dress on Amazon BerryGo Women's Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wrap dresses are flattering on just about every body shape and this one is no different. With the wrap-style tie at the waist, you'll look extra snatched. Velvet fabric immediately adds to the winter vibes of this dress, but cozy colors like cherry and dark green do the trick too.

Customer review: "It's in all the right areas. Totally covers up all my imperfections. The bottom is heavy enough to drape gorgeously. Perfect length. Absolutely perfect. I'll be keeping this dress forever."

Best Casual Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Belted Sheath Pencil Dress $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dress might end up being the most comfortable thing you own. Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, it's soft and cozy, with just the right amount of stretch so you can relax in it. The belt ensures your waist is cinched for that hourglass effect, but the real winning feature here is the pockets!

Customer review: "This accents what little I have and gives me a nice hourglass. I am hard to fit because I am lanky, but this dress contours to me immediately. You cannot see through it. It feels so good to wear, I will buy more."

Best Elegant Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Floerns Women's Mock Neck Long Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Short Dress $39 (opens in new tab) This dress just screams "classy" to me. Maybe it's the high neck or silky smooth fabric, but I think this dress gives off such an elegant feel. Wear it for photos (like the reviewer below), a dinner date, a party, or just anywhere you need a little special number this winter.

Customer review: "Loved it! Wore for engagement photos. Perfect for fall or winter. Not too heavy, flattering, and comfortable. True to size. There is a ribbon for the neck. I didn't use it and tucked in the shirt. But its a nice add if you like ribbon."

Best Knitted Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) ANRABESS Women Crewneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Dresses $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) After watching 2019's Knives Out, I, along with the rest of the world became infatuated with Chris Evan's cable-knit sweater. Since then, I've been on the lookout for sweaters of a similar style, and I think I've found an affordable dress version. This chunky knit will definitely give off the same comfy vibes as Evan's viral style.

Customer review: "I love this sweater dress. It is very warm and comfortable. I wear it with tights and boots. It's a perfect winter outfit. It is true to size."

Best Ruffle Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A wrap dress like this in a festive cranberry hue? That’s winter fashion magic. Prepare to turn every head as soon as you walk in the room. Over 12,000 shoppers gave this pretty dress a 5-star review, so you know it's a big winner.

Customer review: "Loved the fit of this dress, very flattering and I really liked that it went up a bit on the sides to show a bit more leg. I bought it for a Christmas party and it was perfect! I would have liked a bit of stretch in the waistline but overall love it!"

Best Blazer Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) UNIQUE21 Women Luxe Stain Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I'm confident in saying that a blazer-style dress will never go out of style. It's a style that flatters just about everyone and it can easily be dressed up or down. Wear this one open to the office, or button it up for a night-out look. The reviewers do note, though, that the top is a bit on the revealing side, so take that into consideration.

Customer review: "First time buying clothes through Amazon and I was afraid especially because it was for my wedding. I went to so many different stores and couldn’t find anything and I just loved how this dress wore like a glove. So pretty!"

Best Fit and Flare Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) Verdusa Women's Knit Bell Sleeve Fit and Flare Midi Dress $46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you've ever wanted to feel like royalty, this dress will get you there. I can absolutely imagine Kate Middleton strolling down around the Buckingham palace grounds wearing this. The midi length, flutter sleeves, and high-neck all combine to create the ultimate princess vibe.

Customer review: "I love this dress! It was so comfortable & flattering to my mom bod (with shapewear underneath). Don't hesitate."

Best Printed Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Dress $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheetah print is basically a neutral at this point, but it feels especially stylish for fall and winter. This wrap dress is long enough to conceal any base layers if need be, but mommas especially love it for nursing—the button on the top section makes it easy to pull the fabric up and down.

Customer review: "Fits perfectly, looks lovely, and is super comfortable. I think this dress is perfect for a smart casual style restaurant or party - but what I love most about this dress is that I can discreetly nurse in it!"

Best Slip Winter Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Everyone needs a classic satin slip dress in their wardrobe, no matter the season. For winter, throw on a chunky sweater and tighter, and for less chilly days, layer a turtleneck underneath and a skinny belt. Once spring rolls around, wear this on its own for a chic date night look. The looks are truly endless.

Customer review: "Comfortable and silky smooth material. I purchased a MEDIUM. Only reason I gave this purchase 4 stars is that the slit of the dress is not exactly on the side of the dress, but in the back. Overall extremely happy!"

Best Winter Dress on Amazon for Work (opens in new tab) Amazon Essentials Women's Mini Feminine Flannel Shirt Dress $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For days when you're rushing to get out the door, a casual shirt dress like this couldn't be easier to throw on and go. Made with 100 percent cotton, this dress feels just like your boyfriend's favorite flannel shirt but is chic enough to wear to the office. That's a win-win in our book.

Customer review: "Dress is comfortable and warm. It is loose, but I think it is supposed to be. Looks great with other belts, too. Has roomy pockets. It hits at my knee, I'm 5'3"."