Demi Moore Puts a Subtle Twist on Method Dressing in a Buzzy Fall Color Trend

In the wake of Barbie and Dune and Madame Web, method dressing has evolved from on-the-nose recreations to a more subtle incorporation. Instead of duping their character's on-screen looks, celebrities are choosing, instead, to play up a color theme or sport a small token as a nod to their role.

Angelina Jolie, for example, wore several brooches owned by Maria Callas, while promoting her newly-released biopic about the opera star. Zoë Kravitz, too, has taken a more subdued approach while attending screenings of her new thriller Blink Twice. Forgoing a full-on tribute, the director embodied the film's creepy red color story, instead.

Demi Moore has also been taking this understated approach for her new movie The Substance, wearing crimson on many of the coinciding red carpets. Most recently, on Sept. 16, the actor attended a Los Angeles premiere of the movie dressed in a glitzy red Oscar de la Renta gown. An elegant take on the beloved disco dress, Moore's look was covered entirely in light-refracting scarlet tiles.

Demi Moore wears Oscar de la Renta to the LA premiere of her movie "The Substance." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the movie, Moore's character, Elisabeth Sparkle, favors bold hues that pop. One scene, in particular, shows her in an electric red dress, with a lip color to match. And based on Moore's color choice, it's likely that theme continues throughout.

Her gown was covered in glimmering red plates and featured a subtle train detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Moore attended another event dressed in the shocking colorway. At this year's Toronto International Film Festival, she debuted a supple leather midi dress by Proenza Schouler. Leaning into the vibrant color story, Moore styled the piece with matching red pumps and a pedicure to match.

A few weeks earlier, Moore wore the color again to the Toronto International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cinematic significance aside, this color trend has been buzzing among the fashion set for months now. Celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Jenna Ortega have also worn the hue head-to-toe, while luxury designers—such as Ferragamo, Gucci, Jil Sander, and Christian Siriano—have flooded runways with their crimson creations.

By all indications, this fall season is going to be a bloody one.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Demi Moore's Spicy Color Story

Monle Red Pointed Toe Pump $155 at iRi

Croc Faux Leather Trench Coat $94.97 at Eloquii