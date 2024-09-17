Demi Moore Puts a Subtle Twist on Method Dressing in a Buzzy Fall Color Trend
She can’t stop wearing this spicy shade.
In the wake of Barbie and Dune and Madame Web, method dressing has evolved from on-the-nose recreations to a more subtle incorporation. Instead of duping their character's on-screen looks, celebrities are choosing, instead, to play up a color theme or sport a small token as a nod to their role.
Angelina Jolie, for example, wore several brooches owned by Maria Callas, while promoting her newly-released biopic about the opera star. Zoë Kravitz, too, has taken a more subdued approach while attending screenings of her new thriller Blink Twice. Forgoing a full-on tribute, the director embodied the film's creepy red color story, instead.
Demi Moore has also been taking this understated approach for her new movie The Substance, wearing crimson on many of the coinciding red carpets. Most recently, on Sept. 16, the actor attended a Los Angeles premiere of the movie dressed in a glitzy red Oscar de la Renta gown. An elegant take on the beloved disco dress, Moore's look was covered entirely in light-refracting scarlet tiles.
In the movie, Moore's character, Elisabeth Sparkle, favors bold hues that pop. One scene, in particular, shows her in an electric red dress, with a lip color to match. And based on Moore's color choice, it's likely that theme continues throughout.
Earlier this month, Moore attended another event dressed in the shocking colorway. At this year's Toronto International Film Festival, she debuted a supple leather midi dress by Proenza Schouler. Leaning into the vibrant color story, Moore styled the piece with matching red pumps and a pedicure to match.
Cinematic significance aside, this color trend has been buzzing among the fashion set for months now. Celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Jenna Ortega have also worn the hue head-to-toe, while luxury designers—such as Ferragamo, Gucci, Jil Sander, and Christian Siriano—have flooded runways with their crimson creations.
By all indications, this fall season is going to be a bloody one.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
