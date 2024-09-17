Demi Moore Puts a Subtle Twist on Method Dressing in a Buzzy Fall Color Trend

She can’t stop wearing this spicy shade.

Demi Moore at the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;The Substance&quot; held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a red disco dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
last updated
in News

In the wake of Barbie and Dune and Madame Web, method dressing has evolved from on-the-nose recreations to a more subtle incorporation. Instead of duping their character's on-screen looks, celebrities are choosing, instead, to play up a color theme or sport a small token as a nod to their role.

Angelina Jolie, for example, wore several brooches owned by Maria Callas, while promoting her newly-released biopic about the opera star. Zoë Kravitz, too, has taken a more subdued approach while attending screenings of her new thriller Blink Twice. Forgoing a full-on tribute, the director embodied the film's creepy red color story, instead.

Demi Moore has also been taking this understated approach for her new movie The Substance, wearing crimson on many of the coinciding red carpets. Most recently, on Sept. 16, the actor attended a Los Angeles premiere of the movie dressed in a glitzy red Oscar de la Renta gown. An elegant take on the beloved disco dress, Moore's look was covered entirely in light-refracting scarlet tiles.

Demi Moore at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance" held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a red disco dress

Demi Moore wears Oscar de la Renta to the LA premiere of her movie "The Substance."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the movie, Moore's character, Elisabeth Sparkle, favors bold hues that pop. One scene, in particular, shows her in an electric red dress, with a lip color to match. And based on Moore's color choice, it's likely that theme continues throughout.

Demi Moore at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance" held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a red disco dress

Her gown was covered in glimmering red plates and featured a subtle train detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Moore attended another event dressed in the shocking colorway. At this year's Toronto International Film Festival, she debuted a supple leather midi dress by Proenza Schouler. Leaning into the vibrant color story, Moore styled the piece with matching red pumps and a pedicure to match.

Demi Moore attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario wearing a red leather dress

A few weeks earlier, Moore wore the color again to the Toronto International Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cinematic significance aside, this color trend has been buzzing among the fashion set for months now. Celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Jenna Ortega have also worn the hue head-to-toe, while luxury designers—such as Ferragamo, Gucci, Jil Sander, and Christian Siriano—have flooded runways with their crimson creations.

By all indications, this fall season is going to be a bloody one.

Shop Demi Moore's Spicy Color Story

MONLE Red Pointed Toe Pump
Monle Red Pointed Toe Pump

Croc Faux Leather Trench Coat
Croc Faux Leather Trench Coat

Limited Ring Detail Real Leather Mini Dress
Limited Ring Detail Real Leather Mini Dress

Julia Red/black
Julia Necklace

Red Solstice Knit Cardigan
Red Solstice Knit Cardigan

Rhea Bag
Rhea Bag

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸