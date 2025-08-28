For me, the night before traveling consists of an everything shower and last-minute packing. Amal Clooney's pre-Venice Film Festival prep, however, looked quite different. On August 25, instead of shoving designer looks into already-overweight luggage, the A-lister embarked on a day trip to Lake Como.

12 hours before Amal Clooney arrived at the festival in butter yellow Balmain, she went boating with Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, and Riley Keough. The human rights lawyer carried the summer essential in every It girl's suitcase: a basket bag. The top-handle tote was on the smaller side—about a quarter of Zoë Kravitz's The Row tote. Stark white straps stretched down and around the rectangular side walls.

Another raffia piece earned a spot in Clooney's look. Next, she popped on a matching sun hat, featuring a short crown and a floppy, ultra-wide brim. An oversize braid lined the entire hatband, giving it a surprisingly boho finish.

On August 25, Amal Clooney got one pre-Venice Film Festival look in. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of Amal Clooney's outfit was made to be worn on a boat. The Clooneys just so happened to have the most glamorous one at their disposal. She paired her raffia styles with a striped maxi skirt and a sleeveless tank top. Unlike the California-cool Hanes tanks in Kendall Jenner's closet, this version was more elevated. The extra fabric hung loose atop Clooney's bodice, instead of hugging every curve.

If I'm not mistaken, Clooney tapped into the flip-flop renaissance with a sky-high white pair. Given her affinity for peep-toe wedges, thongs were decidedly off-brand for Clooney.

Since the Clooneys call Laglio, Italy, their second home, it's no surprise Amal fits right in with the locals. Even in Venice, she looks at ease in vibrant mini dresses, espadrille wedges, and sun hats aplenty. At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, she waved to photographers in a similar cap, except with a fringed brim. It complemented her sunshine yellow mini dress and Chloé Nile Bracelet Bag.

In summer 2024, Amal arrived at the Venice Film Festival in a similar oversize hat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Amal Clooney's suitcase looks anything like last year's, there's a sun hat or two in tow. Before her husband's film, Ray Kelly, premieres on August 29, keep an eye out for a sun hat-clad Clooney on Venice's oceanside sidewalks.

