Emma Stone's Lacy Venice Film Festival LBD Is Peak Italian Glamour

I said it in June and I'll say it again: Celebrities are fatigued by white dresses. This summer, everyone from Hailey Bieber and Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence and now, Emma Stone swapped the summer staple for an unseasonal little black dress (or two).

On August 27, Stone joined the mix at the Venice Film Festival, which until now, had been the ultimate white dress convention. Before a Bugonia photo-call, paparazzi captured Stone effortlessly disembarking a Venetian gondola. Thanks to stylist Petra Flannery, whom she's worked with for four Venice Film Festivals, Stone looked every bit a movie star in a halter-neck LBD. It felt right up Sophia Loren's alley, especially the straight-across bust and skintight skirt. An asymmetrical midi slip was the cherry on top of her Italian Riviera-ready dress. The floral lace overlay turned sheer around her mid-thigh.

Channeling Loren once again, Stone kept up the monochrome with all-black accessories, starting with lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals. Cat-eye sunglasses and a gold arm band added some drama her otherwise sparkler-free outfit.

Emma Stone's LBD was made for the Italian Riviera. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My quest to ID Stone's LBD is over. As I suspected, it had Louis Vuitton tags, like most of her fashion moments lately. The actress has worked closely with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière ever since her ambassador role began in 2017.

Might I interest you in the name and price of her Louis Vuitton bag? Meet the Express PM: the Fall 2025 Keepall-inspired purse modeled by Stone in the corresponding campaign. The $4,200 bag is less than a month old—it launched on August 1. Fashion enthusiasts, Stone included, are especially fond of its monogram top-handle and crossbody straps.

The Oscar winner debuted it just days ago, after her flight landed in Venice. On August 26, she paired it with its older sister: Spring 2024's CarryAll Vibe MM. The duffel is more spacious than the Express PM, however, it boasts the same monogrammed straps.

Stone's Bugonia press tour is just getting started. (It will premiere at the festival in mere hours.) So, Stone and Flannery's sartorial angle is still a mystery. Will she go the method dressing route? In the sci-fi comedy, she played a CEO. Perhaps elevated workwear is in the cards for Stone.

Regardless of her press POV, the latest LBD feels so on-brand for Stone. In March, the La La Land actor attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 show in a similar midi. Before creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's presentation, Stone posed in a spaghetti-strap midi, complete with lace paneling and ruffles. She wore more jewelry this time, including gold hoop earrings and matching rings.

Back in March, Emma pulled off a similar LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for you and I, Stone's next step-and-repeat is just hours away. Bugonia is set to premiere later tonight, summoning Stone in her red carpet best. What do Stone and Flannery have up their sleeves? Knowing the brand ambassador, Louis Vuitton will have a starring role in her premiere attire.

