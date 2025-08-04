Serena Kerrigan’s Beauty Routine Is a Formal Petition for Men to Clean Up Their Feet

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

If you’re chronically online (guilty), chances are you’ve found yourself in almost every pocket of internet subcultures, including but by no means limited to: BeautyTok, #steamybooktok, and Serena Kerrigan/Let’s F–cking Date’s channels. The genius minds at Neutrogena had the lightbulb moment to combine all three—in the name of self-care, of course. And so a series of short, very sexy stories penned by Kerrigan and designed to give skin an I-just-had-a-really-good-time kind of glow was born.

While the MC Beauty Team will certainly be putting the just-launched book to good use (it’s available on Wattpad, FYI), I also took this little opportunity to scoop up some beauty tips and tricks from the Queen of Confidence herself. From the vitamin C serum she swears by to her emphatic belief that all men need clean toes, read ahead to learn the products, habits, and rituals that help get Kerrigan In the Mood.

I’m Serena F–cking Kerrigan.

There’s a regular shower, an everything shower, and a sensual shower. An everything shower—it’s like there’s work to be done. You have to get yourself prepped and ready to go. But the sensual shower is more enjoyable. It’s less about preparing and it’s more about a mood.

I love to set the vibe with a few chapters of a spicy book or an audiobook. It helps me shift my mood and visually encompass what I want to feel. That’s exactly the type of energy I poured into the Water Bank Glow Short Story series. But obviously, the real magic happens after the shower. I always say, don't skip the follow-up. It's amazing if you have a great first date, but if there's no follow-up text or follow-up plan, it doesn’t matter. While my skin is actually still a little damp and my pores are open, to me, that's the best time to apply my skincare. It helps the product sink in and do its thing.

Probably the Neutrogena Collagen Bank Vitamin C Serum. It’s not the sexiest, but what I will say is that the glow it gives me is very sexy. It makes my skin dewy, bright, and feel, you know, hot.

It’s probably Parfums de Marley Valaya. It’s next level, it’s so good.

I hired a professional makeup artist for a date once—never again. It didn’t go anywhere, and I couldn’t believe I just spent all that money. Moving forward, I do my own makeup for all date nights, whether it’s with my boyfriend or before that, when I was single. I love a winged eyeliner or a cat eye look—it’s very sexy and smoldering. Always a little lip and liner. Otherwise, my vibe is just about enhancing my natural features.

I love a slick back. It snatches up your cheekbones—maybe because it’s painful—and really just opens up your face. There’s something so sexy about being confident and having your face open to the world.

Everyone loves a red polish, but I really like to keep it bare with a Ballet Slippers color. I used to do this heart French manicure; it was my signature. But men, women, whoever is listening: you need to get your toes in order. My boyfriend gets pedicures now. Men need to get on board. Do you not want clean feet? Feet are everything.

I went to Rufus De Soul the other night, which was so fun. I got home at like two in the morning and went straight to the bathroom, and I did my entire routine. Isn't that insane? When I was in my twenties, I obviously fell asleep with my entire face on and woke up to a face on my pillow. But as you get a little older and more responsible—when your prefrontal cortex develops and you see the consequences of your actions—you realize there’s nothing better than waking up glowy.

It’s funny—it was my mom’s birthday yesterday. I always ask her, what was your favorite age of mine? She said: Every year just gets better. I feel like she's really given me a mentality that doesn’t fear aging. My grandmother is 90 years old and she loves her age. She always says that aging is a privilege denied to many. Every year that I age, I just keep getting older, hotter, and wiser. But if you’re really asking me, I’m just looking forward to having more money.



It wouldn’t be washing my face now, would it? It’s probably always to wear SPF. I have rosacea, and my skin is very sensitive. I’ve always thought the sun was poisonous, and I’m determined to look as hot as my grandmother at 90.