Every rich mom from here to Hollywood can't stop styling the heeled flip-flops trend. But did Kylie Jenner or Hailey Bieber ever wear the It shoes while pregnant? The jury's not decided. On June 30, Anne Hathaway set the record straight on their behalf: Flip-flops of the kitten heel variety are made for maternity styling.

As of yesterday, the Oscar winner's Odyssey press tour is officially up and running. Stylist Erin Walsh dressed Hathaway in the strawberry red color trend from torso-to-sole. Hathaway's sandals from It girl-beloved brand Vivaia looked especially fresh from the garden.

Anne Hathaway waved to fans in the heeled flip-flops trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They weren't your average heeled flip-flops, though. Signature V-shaped straps shared the spotlight with another horizontal band, both of which kept Hathaway from wobbling. Not only were the two-inch stilettos relatively painless, perforated, extra-cushioned soles gave her the arch support moms-to-be dream about.

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On the off chance she didn't feel stable enough yet, the rubber outsoles were designed with anti-slip safety in mind. Better yet, Hathaway's exact shade and silhouette is still available for $129.

The price tag isn't surprising, given Vivaia's six-year legacy of selling luxury-looking shoes for under $300. After all, this is the same label behind Bella Hadid's beloved $159 ballet sneakers and Katie Holmes's go-to $129 ballet flats. What else did you expect?

From there, Hathaway's latest pregnancy outfit took a turn toward the exclusive. New York-based brand Ashlyn offers her sleeveless, ruffle-trimmed top for $750. Then there's her Bulgari Serpenti Watch, but you can't receive the price tag without an in-person appointment. The diamond-encrusted design is that valuable.

It seems heeled flip-flops click-clacked from Bottega Veneta, Max Mara, Ottolinger, and Mugler's summer runways right onto Hathaway's Odyssey shoe rack. But weeks earlier, a then-pregnant Rihanna wore Puma x Fenty's take on the trend. The sold-out slides stood just as tall as Hathaway's Vivaias, except spiky cleats replaced singular stilettos.

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As recently as May 2026, Elsa Hosk accessorized her growing baby bump with the Sacha flip-flops from The Row. Perhaps fellow rich mom Hailey Bieber put them on Hosk's radar. At this rate, the same four-inch-high thongs could join Hathaway's maternity closet in no time.

Shop the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend Inspired by Anne Hathaway

TOPICS Anne Hathaway