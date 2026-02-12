Margot Robbie's New 'Wuthering Heights' Corset Is "Hand-Painted to Appear Centuries Old"
She bid adieu to Cathy in the most intimate of ways.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Marie Claire interrupts your New York Fashion Week coverage with breaking news from down under: After a six day hiatus, Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour resumed in her homeland, Australia. On February 12, before a single New Yorker's alarm buzzed, Robbie delivered the ultimate homecoming in a custom Ashi Studio gown.
It's rare for a press tour—especially one led by Robbie—to go a full week without red carpet events. The leading lady's last step-and-repeat was in London, where she went method in a Dilara Findikoglu dress made of hair. Perhaps she was just conserving energy for her hometown visit.
Barbie's press tour was to pink as Wuthering Heights is to corsets, so once again, a bustier stole the show in Sydney. Stylist Andrew Mukamal curated the actor's look around a strapless, Ashi Studio Spring 2026 Couture corset, featuring cascading hook-and-eyes, a lace-trimmed neckline, and discolored ivory silk. Altogether, it channeled the rain-soaked undergarments of Robbie's Cathy, following a not-so discreet make-out sesh in the English moors. "The bodice is hand-painted to appear centuries old," Ashi Studio shared on Instagram. From there, the rest turned custom.
On the two-week-old Ashi Studio catwalk, Robbie's corset debuted as a top, alongside a knee-length skirt made from tiered beige lace. Mukamal and Robbie enlisted the help of Saudi Arabian couturier Mohammed Ashi to reimagine the bustier's base as a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder gown.
Distressed champagne-colored tulle—or "rusted écru," as Ashi Studio called it—peeked out from beneath the 18th-century-inspired corsetry. Each elongated sleeve appeared ten times as weathered, a theme that intensified on the trumpet-like train of her skirt's frayed ruffles.
Like corsets, intricately-beaded chokers have become a calling card for Robbie's Wuthering Heights run. This time, Lorraine Schwartz fused chainmail's inch-wide, yellow gold foundation together with charcoal silver borders. Compared to the Paris premiere's red velvet choker—also created by Lorraine Schwartz—the color combination read more melancholy, perhaps inspired by the end of Wuthering Heights. (Rumor has it, Australia is the press tour's final stop.)
If the rumors are true (the film does hit theaters tonight), it's only right Robbie bid farewell to Wuthering Heights in another Cathy-coded corset. The silhouette has been her character's mainstay from page to screen and beyond. Since late January, Robbie's worn at least nine corset-centric looks, including L.A.'s Schiaparelli gown, Paris's Thom Browne after-party set, and London's naked Findikoglu number.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Her Sydney select, on the other hand, peeled back the curtain on the character's glamorous exterior. It allowed fans to see the intimate side of Robbie's Cathy; one typically reserved for time with Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff. Even so, it was still the grand finale to beat.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.