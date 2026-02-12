Marie Claire interrupts your New York Fashion Week coverage with breaking news from down under: After a six day hiatus, Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour resumed in her homeland, Australia. On February 12, before a single New Yorker's alarm buzzed, Robbie delivered the ultimate homecoming in a custom Ashi Studio gown.

It's rare for a press tour—especially one led by Robbie—to go a full week without red carpet events. The leading lady's last step-and-repeat was in London, where she went method in a Dilara Findikoglu dress made of hair. Perhaps she was just conserving energy for her hometown visit.

Barbie's press tour was to pink as Wuthering Heights is to corsets, so once again, a bustier stole the show in Sydney. Stylist Andrew Mukamal curated the actor's look around a strapless, Ashi Studio Spring 2026 Couture corset, featuring cascading hook-and-eyes, a lace-trimmed neckline, and discolored ivory silk. Altogether, it channeled the rain-soaked undergarments of Robbie's Cathy, following a not-so discreet make-out sesh in the English moors. "The bodice is hand-painted to appear centuries old," Ashi Studio shared on Instagram. From there, the rest turned custom.

Margot Robbie revealed a new side to Wuthering Heights styling in her most distressed corset dress yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for the intricate lacing up the corset's back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the two-week-old Ashi Studio catwalk, Robbie's corset debuted as a top, alongside a knee-length skirt made from tiered beige lace. Mukamal and Robbie enlisted the help of Saudi Arabian couturier Mohammed Ashi to reimagine the bustier's base as a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder gown.

Distressed champagne-colored tulle—or "rusted écru," as Ashi Studio called it—peeked out from beneath the 18th-century-inspired corsetry. Each elongated sleeve appeared ten times as weathered, a theme that intensified on the trumpet-like train of her skirt's frayed ruffles.

The sleeves and train were equally "artfully" distressed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Robbie's corset on the Spring 2026 Couture runway, just last month. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Like corsets, intricately-beaded chokers have become a calling card for Robbie's Wuthering Heights run. This time, Lorraine Schwartz fused chainmail's inch-wide, yellow gold foundation together with charcoal silver borders. Compared to the Paris premiere's red velvet choker—also created by Lorraine Schwartz—the color combination read more melancholy, perhaps inspired by the end of Wuthering Heights. (Rumor has it, Australia is the press tour's final stop.)

The Lorraine Schwartz choker deserves a proper close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the rumors are true (the film does hit theaters tonight), it's only right Robbie bid farewell to Wuthering Heights in another Cathy-coded corset. The silhouette has been her character's mainstay from page to screen and beyond. Since late January, Robbie's worn at least nine corset-centric looks, including L.A.'s Schiaparelli gown, Paris's Thom Browne after-party set, and London's naked Findikoglu number.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her Sydney select, on the other hand, peeled back the curtain on the character's glamorous exterior. It allowed fans to see the intimate side of Robbie's Cathy; one typically reserved for time with Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff. Even so, it was still the grand finale to beat.