After styling the Salomon sneakers trend the Jennifer Lawrence way, Bella Hadid took her favorite footwear to Disney World. The Ôrebella founder traveled to Florida with sister Gigi Hadid, and the pair appeared to have a seriously fun trip in the sprawling theme park.

For her visit to Disney World, Bella wore her $200 sold-out Salomon x Carhartt W.I.P X-Alp Sneakers. She styled the chunky sneakers with The Row's Burty Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in White Cotton, which retail for $1,050.

In photos shared to her own Instagram account, as well as sister Gigi's profile, Bella could be seen wearing the white jeans with a sold-out Disney Parks Pluto 95th Anniversary Short-Sleeved Button-Up Shirt, and a Mayfair x Orebella Aura Donor Trucker Hat.

The model completed her outfit with a vintage Chanel 2011 Quilted Caviar Expandable Zip-Around Tote Bag in Red Leather, and a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Bella Hadid takes the Salomon hiking sneakers trend to Disney World. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid/@gigihadid)

Bella Hadid poses in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid/@gigihadid)

Bella captioned her photo dump, "Re-experiencing Disney as an adult, with your DISNEY-coded big sister, and your perfect baby (also Disney obsessed) niece...is a whole nother level of emotion!!!! (I cried more than the kids—please invite me back next year @gigihadid xoxo sorry)."

Bella and Gigi Hadid at Disney World. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid/@gigihadid)

Bella Hadid sampling some Disney World delicacies. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid/@gigihadid)

Basically, if you're planning a trip to Disney World, "dadcore" sneakers and vintage bags are the way to go.

