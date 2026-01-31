Bella Hadid Styles the Salomon Hiking Sneakers Trend With a Vintage Chanel Tote Bag and The Row White Jeans
The model took a trip to Disney World with sister Gigi Hadid.
After styling the Salomon sneakers trend the Jennifer Lawrence way, Bella Hadid took her favorite footwear to Disney World. The Ôrebella founder traveled to Florida with sister Gigi Hadid, and the pair appeared to have a seriously fun trip in the sprawling theme park.
For her visit to Disney World, Bella wore her $200 sold-out Salomon x Carhartt W.I.P X-Alp Sneakers. She styled the chunky sneakers with The Row's Burty Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in White Cotton, which retail for $1,050.
In photos shared to her own Instagram account, as well as sister Gigi's profile, Bella could be seen wearing the white jeans with a sold-out Disney Parks Pluto 95th Anniversary Short-Sleeved Button-Up Shirt, and a Mayfair x Orebella Aura Donor Trucker Hat.
The model completed her outfit with a vintage Chanel 2011 Quilted Caviar Expandable Zip-Around Tote Bag in Red Leather, and a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.
Bella captioned her photo dump, "Re-experiencing Disney as an adult, with your DISNEY-coded big sister, and your perfect baby (also Disney obsessed) niece...is a whole nother level of emotion!!!! (I cried more than the kids—please invite me back next year @gigihadid xoxo sorry)."
Basically, if you're planning a trip to Disney World, "dadcore" sneakers and vintage bags are the way to go.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.