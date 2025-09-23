Hailey Bieber Swaps Football Jerseys for a $90 Racing Top and Flared Yoga Pants
Even though it's football season, the supermodel looks racetrack-ready.
Hailey Bieber grew up preferring ballet to typical team sports. But football jerseys, chunky sneakers, and yoga pants awaken her sporty side with ease. This week, a new aesthetic made Bieber's sartorial team: car racing.
On September 22, the supermodel pulled off her second racing shirt of the week, courtesy of Rogue Season. The Australian label designs swimwear that can be worn year-round, hence the Academy Tee's waterproof rayon and spandex blend. If she actually takes up racing, the white-and-blue long-sleeve would layer seamlessly underneath overalls. It's lightweight, cropped on each sidewall, and just $90. Plus, the Rogue Season logo felt retro—like a NASCAR T-shirt you'd score at your local thrift store.
Flared yoga pants from Alo Yoga upped her racing shirt's nostalgia factor. The low-rise black bottoms clung to her thighs and knees, fanning out ever-so-slightly around her calves. She's one of many It girls keeping the early-aughts staple alive. The leggings have defied the typical trend cycle, thanks to Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, and Bieber, of course.
Bieber cool girl-ified her sporty shirt with The Row's City Flip-Flops. The black leather thongs are even pricier than the Dune Sandals, ringing up at $890. On the off chance she's not wearing her heeled flip-flops from Toteme, Bieber takes these flat counterparts for a spin.
She's certainly gotten her money's worth on the viral footwear, just like Zoë Kravitz and Jenner. Since they joined her collection in April, Bieber has styled these sandals nearly 10 times alongside trousers, her Gap jeans, and even basketball shorts.
In a surprisingly un-Hailey turn of events, the Rhode founder didn't carry a handbag. This appears to be a theme for her racing-inspired era. The day prior, she wore an oversize Tommy Hilfiger tee as a dress, Nike sneakers, and not much else. She swapped a purse for Rhode's phone case, which famously holds her peptide lip tint.
Luckily for Bieber, racing season has shifted to high gear: NASCAR races are scheduled every weekend until November. Should Bieber take her niche style to the track, now's her chance.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.