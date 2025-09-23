Hailey Bieber grew up preferring ballet to typical team sports. But football jerseys, chunky sneakers, and yoga pants awaken her sporty side with ease. This week, a new aesthetic made Bieber's sartorial team: car racing.

On September 22, the supermodel pulled off her second racing shirt of the week, courtesy of Rogue Season. The Australian label designs swimwear that can be worn year-round, hence the Academy Tee's waterproof rayon and spandex blend. If she actually takes up racing, the white-and-blue long-sleeve would layer seamlessly underneath overalls. It's lightweight, cropped on each sidewall, and just $90. Plus, the Rogue Season logo felt retro—like a NASCAR T-shirt you'd score at your local thrift store.

Flared yoga pants from Alo Yoga upped her racing shirt's nostalgia factor. The low-rise black bottoms clung to her thighs and knees, fanning out ever-so-slightly around her calves. She's one of many It girls keeping the early-aughts staple alive. The leggings have defied the typical trend cycle, thanks to Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, and Bieber, of course.

Hailey Bieber gave racing shirts another go, this time with flared yoga pants. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Bieber cool girl-ified her sporty shirt with The Row's City Flip-Flops. The black leather thongs are even pricier than the Dune Sandals, ringing up at $890. On the off chance she's not wearing her heeled flip-flops from Toteme, Bieber takes these flat counterparts for a spin.

She's certainly gotten her money's worth on the viral footwear, just like Zoë Kravitz and Jenner. Since they joined her collection in April, Bieber has styled these sandals nearly 10 times alongside trousers, her Gap jeans, and even basketball shorts.

The Row City Flip Flop in Leather $890 at The Row

In a surprisingly un-Hailey turn of events, the Rhode founder didn't carry a handbag. This appears to be a theme for her racing-inspired era. The day prior, she wore an oversize Tommy Hilfiger tee as a dress, Nike sneakers, and not much else. She swapped a purse for Rhode's phone case, which famously holds her peptide lip tint.

PUMA Scuderia Ferrari Long Sleeve Tee $100 at puma.com

Luckily for Bieber, racing season has shifted to high gear: NASCAR races are scheduled every weekend until November. Should Bieber take her niche style to the track, now's her chance.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Hailey Bieber