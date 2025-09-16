Lola Tung is celebrating the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty in Paris—the city her character Belly currently calls home. However, she's leaving French girl fashion to Belly.

On September 16, hours before the final episode premiered, the leading lady was spotted outside her Parisian hotel. Stylist Britt McCamey outfitted Tung in decidedly anti-Belly attire, starting with over-the-knee leather boots. She layered them under a little black dress, which gave the skintight boots a leggings look. The sleeveless mini featured subtle early-aughts-inspired accents, including a U-shaped neckline, an asymmetrical hem, and a silver grommet on one sleeve.

Oversize shield sunglasses took her outfit's nostalgia to the next level. When paired with a striking side-part ponytail, she doubled as Paris Hilton circa 2003.

Lola Tung swapped Belly's French girl fashion for all-black attire. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even Tung's purse of the day felt unexpected for the 22-year-old. She broke up her Coach streak with a slouchy suede hobo bag from Hammitt. She's the latest star, behind Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Roberts, and Anne Hathaway, to revive the Fall 2024 trend for round two.

Back in the day (a.k.a. the late 2000s), the California-based brand was a staple for indie-sleaze girls, especially Lindsay Lohan. Hammitt also had recurring roles on The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and Gossip Girl. With Tung's endorsement, the label could become one with the It girls once more.

If you watch The Summer I Turned Pretty as religiously as I do, you know Belly hasn't touched leather in a minute. The internet's favorite protagonist takes her style inspiration from her beach house, in all its Cape Cod-ish glory. Picture a closet of poplin blouses, floral summer dresses, preppy vests, and occasional chunky knits.

This season, she started shopping Dôen's boho-chic catalog, giving her cottage-core aesthetic a welcome ’70s flair. Once she arrived in Paris, however, Sézane sweaters became more her speed.

Billowy blouses were a calling card in pre-Paris Belly's wardrobe. (Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime)

This week brings the end of an era for Belly, and the start of a new one for Tung. She's saying goodbye to the character she's portrayed since 2022. Instead of going out on a Belly-esque note, the actor is giving fans a taste of her post-show style arc.