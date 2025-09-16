Lola Tung Bids Adieu to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' in Anti-Belly Leather Boots
We're not in Cousins anymore.
Lola Tung is celebrating the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty in Paris—the city her character Belly currently calls home. However, she's leaving French girl fashion to Belly.
On September 16, hours before the final episode premiered, the leading lady was spotted outside her Parisian hotel. Stylist Britt McCamey outfitted Tung in decidedly anti-Belly attire, starting with over-the-knee leather boots. She layered them under a little black dress, which gave the skintight boots a leggings look. The sleeveless mini featured subtle early-aughts-inspired accents, including a U-shaped neckline, an asymmetrical hem, and a silver grommet on one sleeve.
Oversize shield sunglasses took her outfit's nostalgia to the next level. When paired with a striking side-part ponytail, she doubled as Paris Hilton circa 2003.
Even Tung's purse of the day felt unexpected for the 22-year-old. She broke up her Coach streak with a slouchy suede hobo bag from Hammitt. She's the latest star, behind Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Roberts, and Anne Hathaway, to revive the Fall 2024 trend for round two.
Back in the day (a.k.a. the late 2000s), the California-based brand was a staple for indie-sleaze girls, especially Lindsay Lohan. Hammitt also had recurring roles on The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and Gossip Girl. With Tung's endorsement, the label could become one with the It girls once more.
If you watch The Summer I Turned Pretty as religiously as I do, you know Belly hasn't touched leather in a minute. The internet's favorite protagonist takes her style inspiration from her beach house, in all its Cape Cod-ish glory. Picture a closet of poplin blouses, floral summer dresses, preppy vests, and occasional chunky knits.
This season, she started shopping Dôen's boho-chic catalog, giving her cottage-core aesthetic a welcome ’70s flair. Once she arrived in Paris, however, Sézane sweaters became more her speed.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
This week brings the end of an era for Belly, and the start of a new one for Tung. She's saying goodbye to the character she's portrayed since 2022. Instead of going out on a Belly-esque note, the actor is giving fans a taste of her post-show style arc.
Shop Styles Inspired by Lola Tung
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.