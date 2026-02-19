Long before Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner declared them 2026's It-jeans, Selena Gomez was a staunch straight-leg denim supporter. So by the time fellow fashion girls caught up to her, Gomez was already in the market for a fresh silhouette. February 18's Instagram post revealed she went back to an old faithful: wide-leg, anti-trend jeans, right on cue for Spring 2026 trends.

Gomez is no stranger to maxing out Instagram's 20-picture carousel limit. This time, she filled her post with "randoms," including an on-set snap of her wearing jeans. Gomez applied Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick—the bright red shade Devoted, if you're curious—in a classic Americana co-ord.

First, she styled a stark white blouse with three-quarter-length sleeves. Contrary to the fitted sleeves, the plunging neck swooped down like a cowl neck. The "Who Says" singer tucked the top into light-wash jeans, her brightest pair since Celine's $1,550 Kittys last July. A straight-leg option would've hugged her thighs, before flaring out ever-so-slightly above her knees. These jeans, on the other hand, were loose-fitting from the jump.

A surprisingly wide-leg pair of jeans made it in Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Perhaps Gomez posed for the picture on Valentine's Day: Her slingback, $1,500 Alaïa pumps featured stark white hearts instead of a typical toebox. Next, Valentino's circa-Spring 2025, Small DeVain Shoulder Bag appeared on her lap. The $2,200 find is her collection's most versatile purse at the moment, having joined her at weddings, the airport, and Rare Beauty events. Plus, the yellow gold "V" hardware matched her chunky hoop earrings and six-figure engagement ring.

Gomez's denim-clad IG posts have been slim to none in 2026. However, earlier this month, eagle-eye fans ID'd Khaite's $620 Delina Jeans—an equally-wide pair—in the corner of another pic. The New York City-based label calls them "straight" for their unswerving, symmetrical legs, but their high-rise closure and elongated hems read more like palazzo pants. Each leg hit right above her ankle, showcasing Ugg's loafer-like slippers.

On Feb. 2, Gomez posed in another pair of wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Spring 2026 runway shows debuted jeans for everyone, no matter your preferred silhouette. While Maison Margiela, Valentino, and Dior stayed slim, Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Sportmax, Coach, and more countered with wide, Gomez-approved pairs. Some designers even matched the light-wash hue of her latest look.

Stella McCartney's wide-leg jeans were almost identical to Gomez's. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sportmax got the light-wash, wide-leg memo, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coach tested almost-black, wide-leg pairs on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Take it from Gomez: No matter how many It girls switch to straight jeans, wide-legs will always have a spot on runways, and therefore, store shelves. Pull your favorite two-year-old pair out of retirement, or shop Marie Claire's favorite wide-leg jeans below.

