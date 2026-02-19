Selena Gomez Revives the Wide-Leg Jeans Trend in a Sea of Slimmed-Down Denim
She's nothing if not consistent.
Long before Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner declared them 2026's It-jeans, Selena Gomez was a staunch straight-leg denim supporter. So by the time fellow fashion girls caught up to her, Gomez was already in the market for a fresh silhouette. February 18's Instagram post revealed she went back to an old faithful: wide-leg, anti-trend jeans, right on cue for Spring 2026 trends.
Gomez is no stranger to maxing out Instagram's 20-picture carousel limit. This time, she filled her post with "randoms," including an on-set snap of her wearing jeans. Gomez applied Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick—the bright red shade Devoted, if you're curious—in a classic Americana co-ord.
First, she styled a stark white blouse with three-quarter-length sleeves. Contrary to the fitted sleeves, the plunging neck swooped down like a cowl neck. The "Who Says" singer tucked the top into light-wash jeans, her brightest pair since Celine's $1,550 Kittys last July. A straight-leg option would've hugged her thighs, before flaring out ever-so-slightly above her knees. These jeans, on the other hand, were loose-fitting from the jump.
Perhaps Gomez posed for the picture on Valentine's Day: Her slingback, $1,500 Alaïa pumps featured stark white hearts instead of a typical toebox. Next, Valentino's circa-Spring 2025, Small DeVain Shoulder Bag appeared on her lap. The $2,200 find is her collection's most versatile purse at the moment, having joined her at weddings, the airport, and Rare Beauty events. Plus, the yellow gold "V" hardware matched her chunky hoop earrings and six-figure engagement ring.
Gomez's denim-clad IG posts have been slim to none in 2026. However, earlier this month, eagle-eye fans ID'd Khaite's $620 Delina Jeans—an equally-wide pair—in the corner of another pic. The New York City-based label calls them "straight" for their unswerving, symmetrical legs, but their high-rise closure and elongated hems read more like palazzo pants. Each leg hit right above her ankle, showcasing Ugg's loafer-like slippers.
Spring 2026 runway shows debuted jeans for everyone, no matter your preferred silhouette. While Maison Margiela, Valentino, and Dior stayed slim, Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Sportmax, Coach, and more countered with wide, Gomez-approved pairs. Some designers even matched the light-wash hue of her latest look.
Take it from Gomez: No matter how many It girls switch to straight jeans, wide-legs will always have a spot on runways, and therefore, store shelves. Pull your favorite two-year-old pair out of retirement, or shop Marie Claire's favorite wide-leg jeans below.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Selena Gomez
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.