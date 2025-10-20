Emma Stone's press tour for Bugonia has finally landed in New York. She kicked off the next promotional leg at Good Morning America on October 20, styling the mesh ballet flats trend's older, more autumnal sister in a way no fashion person saw coming.

Before her interview, Stone posed for photographers outside the new Hudson Square studio, as most GMA guests do. That way, fans got a full glimpse of her TV-ready set outfitted by her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery. Flannery dressed Stone in summery shades and autumnal silhouettes, beginning with a butter yellow sweater from Khaite. The Davin top—in the bright Zest colorway—debuted in the Spring 2025 collection.

She tucked its ribbed trim into a white midi skirt from Maria McManus, lined with lace along its calf-length hem. Clearly, the lace-trimmed trend is a favorite among New Yorkers—Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz have worn similar styles this year. A khaki trench coat married the unseasonal tones with ease.

Emma Stone arrived in Manhattan looking every bit a New York It girl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things got interesting when the cameras scanned down to her footwear. Stone set aside more classic fall ballet flats or for Aquazzura's Love Affair heels: a pointed-toe pump crafted from chocolate brown mesh.

The pointy pumps were as translucent as the mesh ballet flats celebrities like Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson wear on the regular. But the silhouette couldn't have been more different: Each stiletto stretched 105 mm high. Slim ankle straps, topped with gold buckles, secured each shoe's thin arch.

Stone's mesh heels moment would've felt incomplete without at least one Louis Vuitton select. Blink and you'll miss the new east-west bag circa-Spring 2026 hidden underneath her arm. The monogrammed shoulder bag debuted in Look 23 of the 45-piece collection. Model Mona Tougaard carried it like a clutch (by the curved zip-top closure) while each tan strap dangled free. Perhaps creative director Nicolas Ghesquière sent Stone home with it after the Spring 2026 show. In actuality, it won't hit shelves until March.

A model carried Emma's Louis Vuitton bag on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone from Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo to Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian has shown some toe in the naked shoe trend this year. So much so, Emma Stone's mesh heels aren't the jaw-dropping reveal they may have been a year ago. But pairing freaky footwear with a timeless Louis Vuitton bag? Now, that's a level of elegance worth writing about.

