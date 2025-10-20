Emma Stone Tiptoes Into Mesh Heels With an Unreleased Louis Vuitton Bag
She makes a divisive footwear style look so approachable.
Emma Stone's press tour for Bugonia has finally landed in New York. She kicked off the next promotional leg at Good Morning America on October 20, styling the mesh ballet flats trend's older, more autumnal sister in a way no fashion person saw coming.
Before her interview, Stone posed for photographers outside the new Hudson Square studio, as most GMA guests do. That way, fans got a full glimpse of her TV-ready set outfitted by her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery. Flannery dressed Stone in summery shades and autumnal silhouettes, beginning with a butter yellow sweater from Khaite. The Davin top—in the bright Zest colorway—debuted in the Spring 2025 collection.
She tucked its ribbed trim into a white midi skirt from Maria McManus, lined with lace along its calf-length hem. Clearly, the lace-trimmed trend is a favorite among New Yorkers—Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz have worn similar styles this year. A khaki trench coat married the unseasonal tones with ease.
Things got interesting when the cameras scanned down to her footwear. Stone set aside more classic fall ballet flats or for Aquazzura's Love Affair heels: a pointed-toe pump crafted from chocolate brown mesh.
The pointy pumps were as translucent as the mesh ballet flats celebrities like Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson wear on the regular. But the silhouette couldn't have been more different: Each stiletto stretched 105 mm high. Slim ankle straps, topped with gold buckles, secured each shoe's thin arch.
Stone's mesh heels moment would've felt incomplete without at least one Louis Vuitton select. Blink and you'll miss the new east-west bag circa-Spring 2026 hidden underneath her arm. The monogrammed shoulder bag debuted in Look 23 of the 45-piece collection. Model Mona Tougaard carried it like a clutch (by the curved zip-top closure) while each tan strap dangled free. Perhaps creative director Nicolas Ghesquière sent Stone home with it after the Spring 2026 show. In actuality, it won't hit shelves until March.
Everyone from Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo to Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian has shown some toe in the naked shoe trend this year. So much so, Emma Stone's mesh heels aren't the jaw-dropping reveal they may have been a year ago. But pairing freaky footwear with a timeless Louis Vuitton bag? Now, that's a level of elegance worth writing about.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.