Every celebrity stylist worth her salt has claimed a signature look for her clients. For many, that look is the LBD, with stars like Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber tapping the staple time and again. But for Gigi Hadid—and her fashion curator Mimi Cuttrell—that item is the LYD, also known as the little yellow dress.

Hadid has worn the difficult-to-style hue on numerous occasions over the years, dating all the way back to Taylor Swift's girl gang era. Her obsession first began in 2015, when Hadid attended the MTV VMAs alongside Swift and her "Bad Blood" crew.

In the 10 years since, Hadid has doubled—nay, tripled—down on her affinity for canary-colored gowns, wearing styles from Prabal Gurung, Rabanne, and Ferragamo, among others. Yesterday, the supermodel debuted the latest installation of this ongoing sartorial series, when she arrived at the Oct. 20 Golden Heart Awards wearing a butter yellow midi dress.

Gigi Hadid attended the Golden Heart Awards in a butter yellow gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model sported voluminous curls and gold accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The drapey satin gown was custom-created for her by David Koma and featured cape-style sleeves, with a sash detail and matching rosette at the waist. Hadid was the picture of elegance, styling the sunny yellow creation with several designer accessories. She sported a $1,395 mini bag from Jimmy Choo, which featured a draw-string closure and pearl-studded top-handle.

Gold jewelry accented her ears and wrist, while matching metallic pumps glittered on her toes. Hadid finalized the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi naked pumps—each featuring a golden cap-toe detail.

Her handbag of choice came from Jimmy Choo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The woman has a signature color and she's sticking to it.

