Dua Lipa Tucks Her Jeans Into Literal Boots With the Fur in Paris

Dua "always-down-for-a-holiday" Lipa wasn't in a rush to return home after Paris Haute Couture Week. In fact, the pop star is still serving front-row-worthy outfits around town—including her leather, fur, and denim combination on January 29.

After the final runway shows, Lipa treated her fiancé, Callum Turner, and her brother to a post-Haute Couture Week dinner in Paris. Her take on French girl fashion was a little unexpected: a denim matching set, featuring a button-down vest and skintight jeans, with a lacy black bra peeking out from beneath the plunging neckline. Lipa stacked an ankle-grazing leather coat from Raf Simons's Fall 2019 collection on top. (Hers may be a few years old, but the blue-green teal shade could've been plucked straight from recent JW Anderson, Tory Burch and Victoria Beckham runways, or even Fendi's Winter 2026 look book.)

For footwear, she went with a pair of Christian Louboutin actual "boots with the fur" knee-highs. Named the Yangzee 100, the $2,935 shoes have a leather pointed-toe base with brown-and-white shearling covering the leg shafts. The fur covering the bottom half of her jeans suggest she took a skinny detour from her signature straight-leg denim.

On the last day of Haute Couture Week, Dua Lipa paired a green leather coat with skinny jeans, fur boots, and a Chanel 25 bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lipa only attended one Haute Couture Week presentation: Matthieu Blazy's Spring 2026 show for Chanel. As the face of the brand's 25 bag, it's only right that she carried it to dinner. One can imagine she owns it in almost every color available—and for this particular outing, she went with a rarely-seen bright green shade. The exact style isn't available to shop yet, though the four-figure bag has been released in more muted greens.

Clearly, Lipa curated her off-duty outfit around green hero pieces. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the eve of Blazy's Chanel couture debut, Lipa was spotted with another Chanel 25 bag in tow, except styled quite differently: In lieu of layers, the "Training Season" singer buttoned up a little white jacket dress, which served as a blank canvas for her furry Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 animal print accessory. Black, croc-embossed knee-high boots added texture to the understated set.

Last week, Lipa joined Turner at a pre-Chanel show party with another 25 in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

See the same leopard-print piece on the early December subway-turned-runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lipa's Chanel 25s have accrued just as many miles as her, tagging along on trips to Colombia, London, New York City, Sydney, and, now, Paris. Imagine where Lipa and her signature tote will jet off to next.

