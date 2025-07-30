There are hairstyle trends, and then there is Sofia Richie’s bob. On July 28, the entrepreneur and new mother was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing the coolest athleisure outfit. Inclusive of green Reeboks, an Alaia Le Teckel handbag, as well as a black tank top and pants, Richie was the epitome of a chic model off duty. The cherry on top? Her gorgeous wavy bob.

Richie debuted the short hairstyle on Instagram a few weeks ago, and she's been playing around with finding her new signature look since. She seems to have found a happy medium with this slightly curled hairstyle, as it’s one that she’s worn before. Still, this version was a little more laid back, thanks to the waves mainly being focused toward the front of her face, while the rest of her hair was left in its natural texture. A small middle part that stopped right at the crown of her head allowed her natural brunette hair color to be front and center, showing off the gorgeous ombré technique. A pair of black sunglasses and a neutral pink manicure completed the look.

Sofia Richie out and about with her chic wavy bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts are the style of the moment, and they have been seen on numerous celebrities over the past few weeks. From Pamela Anderson to Jodie Foster, it seems like celebrities have made it their mission to prove the versatility of the trendy hairstyle. That being said, they aren’t the only short hairstyles that’ve been having a moment. People like Emma Stone and Jourdan Dunn have been spotted with pixie styles, and even Natalie Portman was pictured in a lob, also known as a long bob.

Cutting my hair short is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, but feeling a bit of hesitation about committing to the look is more than understandable. I will say that I’ve saved tons of time on styling every day, and part of that is because of the products I use. So if you’re still feeling a bit of decision paralysis, I’ve listed some of my favorite products to use on my hair ahead. Once you see how well they work on longer lengths, you’ll be jumping into a salon chair for your new short cut (and corresponding styling routine) in no time.

