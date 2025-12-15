Don't let red-and-green holiday party decorations fool you: Any color can feel festive at this time of year. In fact, shades from navy blue to citrus orange dominated Winter 2026 runways. On December 15, Gwyneth Paltrow added a surprisingly seasonal bubblegum pink matching set to the month's color palette.

The Oscar winner is currently knee-deep in her Marty Supreme press tour, before the Timothée Chalamet-led film hits theaters on Christmas Day. Monday morning brought her to Good Morning America, dressed in fresh-off-the-runway Calvin Klein. Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman ended Paltrow's months-long neutral streak in Look 30 from the Spring 2026 show: a monochrome two-piece topped in a duchesse satin sheen. The shrunken slim-fit shirt and cropped trousers marked a daring shift for the minimalist, especially compared to her fashion label, Gwyn, and its neutral-centric catalog.

She tucked the satin button-down into the matching wide-leg pants hemmed inches above her ankles. A slightly darker belt added some dimension to the singular color story, as seen on the Spring 2026 catwalk. Asymmetric pointy pumps—in powder pink, one of Winter 2026's most popular tints—polished the vibrant street style selects.

Gwyneth Paltrow was impossible to miss in bubblegum pink Calvin Klein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like her red carpet look at the Dec. 8 Marty Supreme premiere, Paltrow opted out of any scene-stealing accessories, including leather loafers. She even left the model's top-handle tote home. Triangular statement sunglasses would've been another anti-Paltrow choice—she only pops on shades before flights, on magazine covers, or while running errands.

A model wore Gwyneth's two-piece on the Calvin Klein Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

These days, Paltrow gravitates toward more versatile shades of gray, brown, white, and the occasional navy. At the rise of her stardom, pink all but belonged to her. At the 1999 Academy Awards, she secured her first Oscar in a powdery ballgown from Ralph Lauren. The V-neck, spaghetti-strap style is still the award season look to beat for fashion girls in every category.

The 2013 Met Gala's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme encouraged guests to embrace their eccentric side, so Paltrow posed for photographers in neon pink Valentino. Pattern-free satin decorated the entire long-sleeve gown, except for a mesh slit straight-across her décolletage.

Most recently, at a 2023 Goop event, the actor returned to the Barbie-coded shade in a sweater skirt set. The oversize crewneck and A-line maxi were just as blinding as her Calvin Klein co-ord (if not more).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gwyneth's pink Ralph Lauren look lives rent-free in fans' heads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her 2013 Met Gala moment is almost a perfect shade match to her Calvin Klein look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If only this neon skirt set was still available... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow's long-standing relationship with pink has completely transformed since her initial Academy Awards win. Thankfully, Calvin Klein confirmed it won't be the color that got away. Fingers crossed it accompanies her on the award season circuit. Imagine an even bolder pink ballgown at the 2026 Oscars.

Shop Bubblegum Pink Styles Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow