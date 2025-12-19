Hailey Bieber's dark Gap denim stayed home on December 18, but the viral wash didn't exactly have the evening off. Her husband, Justin Bieber, pulled off an almost-black, indigo pair instead. The model, on the other hand, advanced to dark denim's primary rival: the cigarette jeans trend.

Funke Restaurant in Beverly Hills welcomed back the couple for their first reservation since February. Rumor has it, an invite-only holiday party awaited them inside. The dress code traded traditional pre-Christmas midis for L.A. cool-girl co-ords. Bieber's interpretation began with a black crop top, layered beneath a short wool coat. She would've overheated in a full shearling style, so fur only decorated the black-and-white collar. It could be stylist Dani Michelle's newest vintage find, following a Chanel biker and an Issey Miyake military jacket.

"I predicted we'd see a slew of cigarette jeans in the coming weeks, and here's Bieber, proving me right," fashion features editor Emma Childs tells me. "Her light-wash pair isn’t exactly skinny, per se, but it points to what I've been saying for a few weeks now: denim is heading in a slimmer, straighter-legged direction." Not a single rip, fray, or hole interrupted the tube-like silhouette, giving the ankle-grazing jeans their now-viral name.

Hailey Bieber tested cigarette jeans at a L.A. holiday party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's jeans collection has become increasingly cigarette-y since her mid-November birthday. (ICYMI, she turned 29 in a similar $69 pair from Levi's.) Gap's consistently sold-out '90s Loose Jeans dominated her street style circuit before then, but Bieber hasn't publicly worn them since late October.

Perhaps Kendall Jenner—a staunch cigarette jean supporter since May 2025—put the silhouette on her radar. She wears them on repeat with ballet flats and cropped coats. In November, Jennifer Lawrence made the switch from wide-legs to skinnies inspired by Princess Diana, Cindy Crawford, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the '90s. Lawrence's beloved Farley Jeans from Khaite channel Childs's "slim-but-not-totally-skinny" description to a T.

Kendall Jenner tried cigarettes as early as May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're one of J.Law's signature silhouettes this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even recent 2026 runways from Dior, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Chanel debuted skinnier silhouettes, stretching from dark to light to color-less denim. Ayo Edebiri borrowed Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Métiers d'Art jeans for the Ella McCay premiere on Dec. 9. The straight-leg, cigarette bottoms—made of laminated silk, not denim—evoked an early-'90s charm, especially alongside a white T-shirt and an elongated cardigan.

Ayo Edebiri got her hands on Chanel jeans mere days after the runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Valentino's take on cigarette jeans during the Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show opened up on cigarette jeans. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Jonathan Anderson at Dior supports cigarette jeans. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bieber is proof you don't have to wait for Spring or Pre-Fall 2026 releases to copy the rising denim trend. Ahead, shop a Marie Claire-approved edit of shoppable cigarette jeans, all of which could join Bieber's closet with ease.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Cigarette Jeans Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber