Hailey Bieber Presents the L.A. Cool-Girl Way to Pull Off the Cigarette Jeans Trend
She gave her Gap wide-legs the evening off.
Hailey Bieber's dark Gap denim stayed home on December 18, but the viral wash didn't exactly have the evening off. Her husband, Justin Bieber, pulled off an almost-black, indigo pair instead. The model, on the other hand, advanced to dark denim's primary rival: the cigarette jeans trend.
Funke Restaurant in Beverly Hills welcomed back the couple for their first reservation since February. Rumor has it, an invite-only holiday party awaited them inside. The dress code traded traditional pre-Christmas midis for L.A. cool-girl co-ords. Bieber's interpretation began with a black crop top, layered beneath a short wool coat. She would've overheated in a full shearling style, so fur only decorated the black-and-white collar. It could be stylist Dani Michelle's newest vintage find, following a Chanel biker and an Issey Miyake military jacket.
"I predicted we'd see a slew of cigarette jeans in the coming weeks, and here's Bieber, proving me right," fashion features editor Emma Childs tells me. "Her light-wash pair isn’t exactly skinny, per se, but it points to what I've been saying for a few weeks now: denim is heading in a slimmer, straighter-legged direction." Not a single rip, fray, or hole interrupted the tube-like silhouette, giving the ankle-grazing jeans their now-viral name.
Bieber's jeans collection has become increasingly cigarette-y since her mid-November birthday. (ICYMI, she turned 29 in a similar $69 pair from Levi's.) Gap's consistently sold-out '90s Loose Jeans dominated her street style circuit before then, but Bieber hasn't publicly worn them since late October.
Perhaps Kendall Jenner—a staunch cigarette jean supporter since May 2025—put the silhouette on her radar. She wears them on repeat with ballet flats and cropped coats. In November, Jennifer Lawrence made the switch from wide-legs to skinnies inspired by Princess Diana, Cindy Crawford, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the '90s. Lawrence's beloved Farley Jeans from Khaite channel Childs's "slim-but-not-totally-skinny" description to a T.
Even recent 2026 runways from Dior, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Chanel debuted skinnier silhouettes, stretching from dark to light to color-less denim. Ayo Edebiri borrowed Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Métiers d'Art jeans for the Ella McCay premiere on Dec. 9. The straight-leg, cigarette bottoms—made of laminated silk, not denim—evoked an early-'90s charm, especially alongside a white T-shirt and an elongated cardigan.
Bieber is proof you don't have to wait for Spring or Pre-Fall 2026 releases to copy the rising denim trend. Ahead, shop a Marie Claire-approved edit of shoppable cigarette jeans, all of which could join Bieber's closet with ease.
Shop the Cigarette Jeans Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.