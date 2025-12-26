Reformation's New Year's Eve Collection Is Made With Maximalists in Mind
28 finds that prove it.
I wouldn't necessarily consider myself a maximalist, but I do love a sparkly piece around the holidays. This year, I'm getting my fix from Reformation's just-dropped New Year's Eve collection, which has no shortage of metallic minis, gold-flecked heels, and other festive items that'll liven up any wardrobe.
I already spent a little too much time browsing the brand's massive Black Friday sale, but this capsule might just be my favorite drop of the year. It has dresses with sheer textures and touches of lace, plus tons of accessories to amp up even your simplest holiday looks. So if you've been looking for an excuse to add some flash to your outfit rotation, look no further.
Ahead, I rounded up 28 of the best Reformation pieces to do just that. Keep scrolling to shop my favorites, and prepare to be the best-dressed guest at your New Year's Eve event.
For the more subdued dressers, this baby blue sweater dress is for you.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's this sheer button-down.
I would style these lacy heels with a pair of sheer tights and a sleek mini.
Snakeskin is my favorite print because it can almost read as a neutral when styled correctly.
You've heard of a tassel necklace, but what about tasseled earrings?
