I wouldn't necessarily consider myself a maximalist, but I do love a sparkly piece around the holidays. This year, I'm getting my fix from Reformation's just-dropped New Year's Eve collection, which has no shortage of metallic minis, gold-flecked heels, and other festive items that'll liven up any wardrobe.

I already spent a little too much time browsing the brand's massive Black Friday sale, but this capsule might just be my favorite drop of the year. It has dresses with sheer textures and touches of lace, plus tons of accessories to amp up even your simplest holiday looks. So if you've been looking for an excuse to add some flash to your outfit rotation, look no further.

Ahead, I rounded up 28 of the best Reformation pieces to do just that. Keep scrolling to shop my favorites, and prepare to be the best-dressed guest at your New Year's Eve event.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors