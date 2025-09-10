London labels are having a moment among New York's best-dressed stars. On Sept. 8, Reese Witherspoon was spotted with a DeMellier bag in tow. (It's also a Katie Holmes favorite.) 48 hours later, Jennifer Aniston put another British brand on my radar: Dune London.

During day three of her press tour for The Morning Show, Aniston followed her co-star's lead in Manhattan. She carried Dune London's $150 Dharla bucket bag. While it's easily one of the most accessible styles in Aniston's closet, the scoop magnet closure and moulded strap give it a five-figure finish.

The burgundy bag set an autumnal tone for the rest of Aniston's outfit. She layered a plunging dress underneath a fitted blazer, endorsing fall's rising grape renaissance along the way. Perhaps she was inspired by Khaite, Ralph Lauren, Miu Miu, Gucci, or Valentino, all of which brought purple back in Fall 2025 lines.

Jennifer Aniston introduced fans to their new favorite London Label: Dune London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her bag, however, can only be found in one place A-listers recognize. Katie Holmes boarded Dune London's bandwagon this time last year, when she debuted the Deliberate XL on one of her signature New York strolls. It's nearly three times the size of Aniston's purse, hence its $215 price tag. Woven synthetic suede makes up the entire slouchy style, from its shoulder strap to the button closure. The brown colorway felt right up Holmes's boho-chic alley.

A few months later, Bella Hadid got the Dune London memo. The dark brown, $180 Deliberate L scored a spot in her closet by February. Two months later, Daisy Edgar-Jones gave the same shade try, alongside The Row loafers and a Khaite leather jacket.

Turns out, Katie's a Dune London girl, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, it seems 2025 is the year of Dune London. Which celebrity will take their totes for a spin next? My bet's on Jennifer Lopez (if she can give her Birkins a break, that is).

Shop Dune London Purses Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors