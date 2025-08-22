The calendar tells me it's August, but Jennifer Lawrence's street style suggests otherwise. According to a sweater-wearing J.Law, October has arrived, complete with crisp 40° days and pumpkin spice lattes around every corner.

On August 21, Lawrence skipped tricky transitional styling and went straight to fall 2025 fashion, starting with a navy blue knit. She layered the long-sleeve over a white tank—her outfit's only summer-adjacent style. Her divisive skirt-over-pants combo made another appearance, following their Scandi-coded debut last month. Paloma Wool is behind the nostalgic set, featuring an opaque knee-length midi atop semi-sheer trousers. Her exact bottoms sold out months ago—a tale as old as time for J.Law-approved pieces.

Jennifer Lawrence looked straight out of October in a sweater and skirt-over-pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As if her outfit didn't feel October-ready enough, Lawrence slipped on ballet flats, too. She chose black Claudette Satin Flats by The Row, which she first wore in May alongside her $30,000 alligator The Row bowling bag.

Not to sound too broken record-y, but the pointy flats are tricky to track down. What's more, they retail for $1,090—if you can get your hands on them.

You may recognize Lawrence's handbag from her previous laid-back look this week. Once again, the Hunger Games star carried the Dior Medium D-Vibe Bowling Bag—the newest addition to her Dior-heavy closet. The top-handle bag was covered in the atelier's signature oblique jacquard, which in and of itself felt fall-ish. When paired with the bowling alley-approved shape, it joined the ever-evolving list of fall 2025 trends.

I was shocked to find out her $3,400 find is still available—though she just debuted it on August 19. Knowing Lawrence's fans (and being an avid one myself), I expected to find a "no longer available" sign on the D-Vibe's listing.

In my book, it's not officially fall until I spot a celebrity in a sweater. This season, Lawrence has worn chunky knits over her shoulders à la Kendall Jenner, but never as a top until now. You know the drill: It's time to break out skirts over pants and ballet flats. Lawrence's word is law.

