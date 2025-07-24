Jennifer Lawrence Brings Copenhagen Style to New York City With the Skirt-Over-Pants Trend
This layering trick is going global.
In the early aughts, skirts over pants were a Disney Channel staple co-signed by Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus. More recently, the Scandinavian style set ruling Copenhagen Fashion Week has reclaimed them as an effortlessly chic, full-coverage outfit. Now, as of July 23, Jennifer Lawrence has signaled skirts over pants are New York City-bound.
J.Law has been surprisingly active this week—she's endorsed three street style fads so far, including lace-trimmed looks, suede summer bags, and now, skirts over pants. For a dinner with friends in NYC, Lawrence layered sheer trousers underneath a knee-length wrap skirt. By choosing lightweight pieces, the Hunger Games star made the trend feel flirty and fresh.
Next, Lawrence dressed down her bottoms with an oversize T-shirt in charcoal gray. For the first time since May, the flats enthusiast swapped her signature shoes for strappy heels.
In the accessory department, Lawrence channeled her inner Scandi girl again, first, with a statement necklace. She paired the pendant with a made-to-order $750 choker from Sophie Buhai. To finish, Lawrence brightened her all-black attire with The Row's Bourse Bag, an olive green croc-embossed clutch. Similar to her $30,000 alligator Lady Bag, the Bourse is one of her rarest The Row finds. The croc version is not available to the wider public, but its leather counterpart retails for $1,590.
Skirts over pants didn't always look so sleek. During her Disney Channel days, Tisdale frequently styled the antithesis of Lawrence's look; a bedazzled sequin skirt overtop low-rise jeans. In 2005, she even wore the duo on the Ice Princess red carpet, with a piano purse in tow, no less.
Fans of Scandi style know it's become rebranded into an aesthetic calling card, appearing at Copenhagen Fashion Week year after year. Attendees regularly use the same hack as Lawrence: coupling a sheer skirt with opaque pants, which immediately modernizes the early-2000s signature.
The look is also branching out across the European and U.S. runway circuit. During the Fall/Winter 2025 shows, skirts over pants returned to the runway at the hands of Chanel, Michael Kors, and Balmain (to name a few designers). On the Chanel catwalk, a model showcased a sheer tulle midi over light gray trousers. Michael Kors, on the other hand, dressed a model in monochrome, most notably a pleated midi skirt and matching pants.
All this to say? Skirts over pants are clearly in their comeback era. Which A-lister will be brave enough to follow Lawrence's lead? My bet's on Hailey Bieber.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.