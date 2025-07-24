In the early aughts, skirts over pants were a Disney Channel staple co-signed by Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus. More recently, the Scandinavian style set ruling Copenhagen Fashion Week has reclaimed them as an effortlessly chic, full-coverage outfit. Now, as of July 23, Jennifer Lawrence has signaled skirts over pants are New York City-bound.

J.Law has been surprisingly active this week—she's endorsed three street style fads so far, including lace-trimmed looks, suede summer bags, and now, skirts over pants. For a dinner with friends in NYC, Lawrence layered sheer trousers underneath a knee-length wrap skirt. By choosing lightweight pieces, the Hunger Games star made the trend feel flirty and fresh.

Next, Lawrence dressed down her bottoms with an oversize T-shirt in charcoal gray. For the first time since May, the flats enthusiast swapped her signature shoes for strappy heels.

While out in NYC, J.Law pulled off the skirts over pants trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In the accessory department, Lawrence channeled her inner Scandi girl again, first, with a statement necklace. She paired the pendant with a made-to-order $750 choker from Sophie Buhai. To finish, Lawrence brightened her all-black attire with The Row's Bourse Bag, an olive green croc-embossed clutch. Similar to her $30,000 alligator Lady Bag, the Bourse is one of her rarest The Row finds. The croc version is not available to the wider public, but its leather counterpart retails for $1,590.

The Row Bourse Clutch Bag in Leather $1,590 at The Row

Skirts over pants didn't always look so sleek. During her Disney Channel days, Tisdale frequently styled the antithesis of Lawrence's look; a bedazzled sequin skirt overtop low-rise jeans. In 2005, she even wore the duo on the Ice Princess red carpet, with a piano purse in tow, no less.

In 2005, Ashley was all smiles in jeans, plus a sequin skirt overtop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of Scandi style know it's become rebranded into an aesthetic calling card, appearing at Copenhagen Fashion Week year after year. Attendees regularly use the same hack as Lawrence: coupling a sheer skirt with opaque pants, which immediately modernizes the early-2000s signature.

A model channeled Jennifer's skirt over pants hack during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skirts over pants dominated the CFW street style scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look is also branching out across the European and U.S. runway circuit. During the Fall/Winter 2025 shows, skirts over pants returned to the runway at the hands of Chanel, Michael Kors, and Balmain (to name a few designers). On the Chanel catwalk, a model showcased a sheer tulle midi over light gray trousers. Michael Kors, on the other hand, dressed a model in monochrome, most notably a pleated midi skirt and matching pants.

A model wore a skirt over pants on the Chanel Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At Michael Kors, the trend returned alongside moody monochrome. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All this to say? Skirts over pants are clearly in their comeback era. Which A-lister will be brave enough to follow Lawrence's lead? My bet's on Hailey Bieber.

