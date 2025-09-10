Belly's Sézane Sweaters Start Her French Girl Fashion Era on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Her coastal aesthetic took a polished, Parisian turn.
My jaw dropped when Belly turned down her semester in Paris during Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. I needed to see her make an adult decision—and her French girl fashion era unfold. Thankfully, she came to her senses in Episode 9.
By Episode 10, Belly is dressing like a true Parisian after just months abroad. Unlike Emily In Paris, who does her best to stand out, Belly looks every bit a local in Sézane. As senior news editor, Halie LeSavage, tells me, Parisian people actually wear the French label: Sézane is a French girl favorite during Paris Fashion Week and beyond.
Around the 20-minute mark, Belly appeared on-screen in the Ysaline Cardigan, one of Sézane's best-sellers. Its crimson mohair wool revived tomato girl summer for fall, without leaning too festive. To no surprise, the $190 knit sold out long before Belly got her hands on it. Perhaps her approval will incite Sézane to bring it back.
Other camera angles revealed Belly paired the Ysaline with fall's indigo denim trend. Turns out, dark-wash jeans are having a moment abroad, too—not just in L.A. among Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Once again, she opted for a straight-leg fit, which subtly walked the skinny jeans line. (That's a signature for the internet's favorite 21-year-old protagonist.)
It's unclear which footwear she chose. But knowing Belly, her Salomon XT-4 Sneakers from Episode 9 made another appearance.
A Sézane-clad Belly later reunited with Taylor after her shift at the Parisian restaurant, Coquelicot. Belly hugged her best friend in the Luke Jumper: a blue puff-sleeve sweater adorned with snowflake-shaped embroidery.
Similar to the Ysaline, the Luke is no longer available to shop (unless you're down to bid on eBay). Luckily for me, cerulean long-sleeves are a Sézane staple. For example, the $150 Hugh Jumper is the Luke Jumper's distant cousin.
At this point, it's become a hobby to ID Belly's looks during each episode's end-credit scene. Much to my dismay, most pieces from actor Lola Tung's costume rack are sold out.
Never fear: Marie Claire's resident The Summer I Turned Pretty buff is here. I tracked down ten similar styles for you and I to shop, just in time for sweater season. Spoiler: Sézane has a starring role in my lineup, obviously.
Shop Sweaters Inspired by Belly
Belly's Sézane cardigan is tomato to a T. Should she crave fall's Chili Flake trend, this Toast topper is right up her alley.
Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence is the Sézane of New York. So, if Belly ever visits her brother in the Big Apple, she needs the fan-favorite Shrunken Crew in her suitcase.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.