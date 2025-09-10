My jaw dropped when Belly turned down her semester in Paris during Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. I needed to see her make an adult decision—and her French girl fashion era unfold. Thankfully, she came to her senses in Episode 9.

By Episode 10, Belly is dressing like a true Parisian after just months abroad. Unlike Emily In Paris, who does her best to stand out, Belly looks every bit a local in Sézane. As senior news editor, Halie LeSavage, tells me, Parisian people actually wear the French label: Sézane is a French girl favorite during Paris Fashion Week and beyond.

Around the 20-minute mark, Belly appeared on-screen in the Ysaline Cardigan, one of Sézane's best-sellers. Its crimson mohair wool revived tomato girl summer for fall, without leaning too festive. To no surprise, the $190 knit sold out long before Belly got her hands on it. Perhaps her approval will incite Sézane to bring it back.

Belly channeled her inner French girl in her first Sézane sweater. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Other camera angles revealed Belly paired the Ysaline with fall's indigo denim trend. Turns out, dark-wash jeans are having a moment abroad, too—not just in L.A. among Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Once again, she opted for a straight-leg fit, which subtly walked the skinny jeans line. (That's a signature for the internet's favorite 21-year-old protagonist.)

It's unclear which footwear she chose. But knowing Belly, her Salomon XT-4 Sneakers from Episode 9 made another appearance.

A Sézane-clad Belly later reunited with Taylor after her shift at the Parisian restaurant, Coquelicot. Belly hugged her best friend in the Luke Jumper: a blue puff-sleeve sweater adorned with snowflake-shaped embroidery.

Similar to the Ysaline, the Luke is no longer available to shop (unless you're down to bid on eBay). Luckily for me, cerulean long-sleeves are a Sézane staple. For example, the $150 Hugh Jumper is the Luke Jumper's distant cousin.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She went full winter mode in the Sézane Luke Jumper. (Image credit: Prime Video)

At this point, it's become a hobby to ID Belly's looks during each episode's end-credit scene. Much to my dismay, most pieces from actor Lola Tung's costume rack are sold out.

Never fear: Marie Claire's resident The Summer I Turned Pretty buff is here. I tracked down ten similar styles for you and I to shop, just in time for sweater season. Spoiler: Sézane has a starring role in my lineup, obviously.