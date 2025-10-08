If anyone can bring the V-neck top back, it's Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.

Though both supermodels attended Paris Fashion Week—Bieber with Saint Laurent and Gerber with Givenchy—their schedules didn't align. Their connection came days later, by way of matching Instagram Story attire. On October 7, the Rhode founder shared a mirror selfie starring an under-$150 top from With Jéan. The Australian label has clearly won over the celebrity set—Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Bieber, and Gerber style their romantic tops on repeat.

This time, Bieber went with the Lana Top in the Stone colorway: a cropped, gray V-neck featuring three-quarter-length sleeves. Everything about the tee, from the ruched bust to the raw-edge hems, screamed model off-duty energy. Plus, it's as versatile as the white T-shirts on Bieber's shelves.

Hailey Bieber shared an early-evening mirror pic with her millions of IG followers. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Bieber could've leaned into the shirt's simplicity with her trusty Gap jeans, which are currently 35 percent off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Instead, she went with a high-rise midi skirt.

Clearly, butter yellow is on the road to redemption in Bieber's closet. In July, she deemed the shade "played out." This midi, however, embodied butter straight from the dish.

If she was still in Paris, I presume ballet flats would've made the cut. Bieber wore Toteme's $520 flip-flops, a.k.a. her signature L.A. shoes, instead. A zip-up bowling bag matched her leather kitten heels.

Back in the City of Lights, Gerber packed the same Lana top as Bieber—and even styled it in a similar way. Posing on Instagram Stories, the model paired hers with a low-rise skirt.

Her color scheme, on the other hand, couldn't have been more different than Bieber's. Gerber leaned in a monochrome direction with shades of dark slate gray. She also swapped a four-figure bag for a vintage camera, as any true Gen Z-er would. Gold hoop earrings finished the A-lister's elevated groutfit.

Mere days ago, Kaia shared a snap in the same With Jéan select. (Image credit: @kaiagerber)

Since With Jéan's stock is relatively small, stars frequently style the same selects. In fact, last month, Gerber borrowed the ivory Sharni set from Bella Hadid's closet. The Ôrebella founder styled the billowy tank and asymmetrical skirt barefoot for a party in August; Gerber packed it for the Venice Film Festival with flip-flop heels. Thanks to With Jéan, wearing the same pieces is no longer taboo. It's cool-girl coded.