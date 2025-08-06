Jennifer Lopez Styles a Four-Figure Dior Button-Down With a $87,000 Hermès Kelly
It's quite the serve for a laid-back boat day.
By the time Jennifer Lopez buttoned up her white blouse, her latest look already hit four-figure status. For a post-show boat ride on her Up All Night tour, J.Lo styled Dior, Gucci, and Hermès all in one outfit.
On August 5, the A-lister's friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, told her to pose for an Instagram pic—and clearly, Lopez understood the assignment. She delivered her signature smolder in a $1,600 button-down, embroidered with Dior's bee emblem atop her waist. From there, the Maid In Manhattan star tucked it into light-wash jeans. To elevate the ultra-ripped pair, she cinched her waist with a Gucci belt.
Once Lopez picked up her purse, her outfit reached a new tier of loud luxury. She sourced her Hermès-heavy closet for a rare Kelly 20 handbag. The top-handle style, covered in black alligator leather, sells for $87,000 (or higher) on secondhand sites. Since she reportedly bought it in late 2024, she's only worn it on two other public occasions.
A few weeks ago, fashion enthusiasts spotted the Hermès Kelly on Lopez's arm, alongside a similar white button-down. This time, the singer chose a crop top to showcase her high-waisted khaki trousers. The six-figure find was an unexpected carry-on at the airport: I would've required a more spacious style like a Louis Vuitton duffle or a Beís Weekender. But somehow, Lopez made it work.
Not just anyone gets their hands on an Hermès Kelly 20. The shopper must have an extensive purchase history, let alone a relationship with the atelier. Lopez checked those boxes decades ago, when she first started building her Hermès collection.
Lopez's various Birkins, in various shades and sizes, get the most bang for her buck, but the Alligator isn't her only Kelly. She owns the trapezoidal model in neon green, orange, and the iconic Raffia Picnic finish. It's obvious, though, the black alligator option is Lopez's It bag of the summer.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.