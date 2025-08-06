Jennifer Lopez Styles a Four-Figure Dior Button-Down With a $87,000 Hermès Kelly

By the time Jennifer Lopez buttoned up her white blouse, her latest look already hit four-figure status. For a post-show boat ride on her Up All Night tour, J.Lo styled Dior, Gucci, and Hermès all in one outfit.

On August 5, the A-lister's friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, told her to pose for an Instagram pic—and clearly, Lopez understood the assignment. She delivered her signature smolder in a $1,600 button-down, embroidered with Dior's bee emblem atop her waist. From there, the Maid In Manhattan star tucked it into light-wash jeans. To elevate the ultra-ripped pair, she cinched her waist with a Gucci belt.

Once Lopez picked up her purse, her outfit reached a new tier of loud luxury. She sourced her Hermès-heavy closet for a rare Kelly 20 handbag. The top-handle style, covered in black alligator leather, sells for $87,000 (or higher) on secondhand sites. Since she reportedly bought it in late 2024, she's only worn it on two other public occasions.

J.Lo looked right at home in Dior, Hermès, and Gucci. (Image credit: @steviemackey)

A few weeks ago, fashion enthusiasts spotted the Hermès Kelly on Lopez's arm, alongside a similar white button-down. This time, the singer chose a crop top to showcase her high-waisted khaki trousers. The six-figure find was an unexpected carry-on at the airport: I would've required a more spacious style like a Louis Vuitton duffle or a Beís Weekender. But somehow, Lopez made it work.

A few weeks earlier, Lopez was spotted with the same Kelly in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not just anyone gets their hands on an Hermès Kelly 20. The shopper must have an extensive purchase history, let alone a relationship with the atelier. Lopez checked those boxes decades ago, when she first started building her Hermès collection.

Lopez's various Birkins, in various shades and sizes, get the most bang for her buck, but the Alligator isn't her only Kelly. She owns the trapezoidal model in neon green, orange, and the iconic Raffia Picnic finish. It's obvious, though, the black alligator option is Lopez's It bag of the summer.

Shop Styles Inspired by J.Lo

