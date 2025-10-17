Kaia Gerber's closet is a tough nut to crack. She rarely allows new pieces into her fashion rotation, keeping only her most trusted items at the forefront.

This is apparent throughout her wardrobe as a whole (see: this cashmere J.Crew sweater), but most especially her handbag collection. The model sticks to a few select styles, which she wears into oblivion. Historically, her favorites have included a Paloma Wool tote bag lined with grommets, a black Balenciaga City Bag, and most recently, a cobalt blue Chanel Flap Bag.

The Chanel specifically, has been a fixation for Gerber in recent weeks. She's carried it on her last two public outings, styling the luxury piece with a posh all-gray look, as well as a black slip skirt and sweater. But yesterday, the star put her favorite purse on pause, introducing a rare new style to her carefully-curated capsule wardrobe.

On Oct. 16, Gerber was photographed leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, arm-in-arm with her new beau. While leaving the All's Fair after-party, she toted a top-handle leather bag from Givenchy, accented with dual zippers. The bag in question was the label's Large Leather Voyou Shoulder Bag.

Kaia Gerber styled Givenchy's Large Leather Voyou Shoulder Bag with a knotted mini dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of Gerber's look included several other elevated basics. The focal point of her outfit was a slouchy black T-shirt dress with a knot detail at the hip. She paired it with sheer tights and a pair of glossy pumps to match. The pointed-toe shoe added an element of glamour to her casual-chic look.

Looks like LBD season is in full swing.

