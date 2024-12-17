Kaia Gerber Elevates Her $80 J.Crew Sweater With a $2,900 Balenciaga City Bag
She has this look down to a (library) science.
Kaia Gerber color-coordinated her outfit for a recent hang at a friend's home in Los Angeles. Naturally, the 23-year-old had to throw on her favorite $80 J.Crew cashmere sweater for the occasion. The model has been spotted in the cropped navy knit at least twice before in New York City, where she's styled the item with black leggings for the gym as well as low-rise jeans and sneakers to run errands.
On Dec. 15, she chose to pair the cozy—not to mention very affordable—piece with blue cotton drawstring trousers from Leset that more or less looked like a really chic pair of scrubs. The shade almost perfectly matched that of her blue Sweat Tour baseball cap from Charli XCX's concert series with Troye Sivan.
Gerber accessorized her casual daytime ensemble with her go-to black leather ballet flats from Repetto, the only shoe she regularly wears outside of her Onitsuka Tiger It sneakers. Jennifer Lopez happens to own a pair of Repetto ballet flats too, and loves to match them to her Birkin bag of the day.
Here, Gerber took a similar approach with her trusty black Balenciaga City Bag. The nostalgic 2010s tote has also been spotted on the arm of fellow model Kate Moss this year amid a broader comeback for the brand.
Gerber was last seen carrying hers in November. She styled the investment piece in a very similar way then, with black ballet flats, a cherry red cardigan, and matching red pull-on pants.
Clearly, Gerber has found a signature outfit formula—a look she can iterate with ease regardless of season or context. One could even she has it down to a Library Science.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Rihanna Goes Cindy Lou Who in a Fur-Trim Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag
She's having herself a billionaire Christmas.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown's Dog-Walking Outfit Is Several Tax Brackets Above Mine
She perfectly matched her poodle—in Chloé boots.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Share a Peek Inside Their Beach Bags
One model may have found her affordable new flats on TikTok.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Perfectly Matches Her Poodle in Designer Moon Boots and a $995 Louis Vuitton Scarf
She perfectly matched her poodle—in Chloé boots.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Packs Beaded Mesh Slippers for a Beachside Destination Wedding With Hailey Bieber
One model may have found her affordable new flats on TikTok.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Upgrades Her Favorite Under-$100 Banana Republic Jeans and Turtleneck With a 'Wicked'-Green Coat
She paired it with under-$100 Banana Republic staples.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Rhode Empire Wants to Conquer Clothing Next, According to Trademark Filings
Trademark filings indicate a fashion brand is on the way.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Skips a Billboard Music Awards Gown for a Plain Black Sweater and $10,995 Gold Necklace
As one does.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Steps Up an It-Girl Approved Winter Shoe Styling Trend With a Tiny Halter LBD
There's still a way to wear those open-toe heels.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Revives a Long-Lost Y2K Denim Trend With a Sheer Lace Jacket and a Suede Birkin
The star revived an early-aughts denim staple while shopping in Beverly Hills.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Gives Winter's Rich Suede Trend the Head-to-Toe Treatment
She's fully committed.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated