Kaia Gerber color-coordinated her outfit for a recent hang at a friend's home in Los Angeles. Naturally, the 23-year-old had to throw on her favorite $80 J.Crew cashmere sweater for the occasion. The model has been spotted in the cropped navy knit at least twice before in New York City, where she's styled the item with black leggings for the gym as well as low-rise jeans and sneakers to run errands.

On Dec. 15, she chose to pair the cozy—not to mention very affordable—piece with blue cotton drawstring trousers from Leset that more or less looked like a really chic pair of scrubs. The shade almost perfectly matched that of her blue Sweat Tour baseball cap from Charli XCX's concert series with Troye Sivan.

Kaia Gerber walks to a friend's house in blue pants, black ballet flats, and a Balenciaga City Bag. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gerber accessorized her casual daytime ensemble with her go-to black leather ballet flats from Repetto, the only shoe she regularly wears outside of her Onitsuka Tiger It sneakers. Jennifer Lopez happens to own a pair of Repetto ballet flats too, and loves to match them to her Birkin bag of the day.

Here, Gerber took a similar approach with her trusty black Balenciaga City Bag. The nostalgic 2010s tote has also been spotted on the arm of fellow model Kate Moss this year amid a broader comeback for the brand.

Gerber was last seen carrying hers in November. She styled the investment piece in a very similar way then, with black ballet flats, a cherry red cardigan, and matching red pull-on pants.

Clearly, Gerber has found a signature outfit formula—a look she can iterate with ease regardless of season or context. One could even she has it down to a Library Science.

