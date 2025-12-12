Kim Kardashian and Kaia Gerber set their own dress code at Vas J. Morgan's holiday party on December 11: festive lingerie. Shortly after Gerber arrived in a lacy bodysuit, Kardashian followed the model's lead with a peekaboo bralette.

Thursday evening marked Kardashian and Gerber's initial holiday parties of the year, but they nailed seasonal styling on the first try. The SKIMS founder paused this week's leggings streak in all-black eveningwear, beginning with a lacy bralette. The itty-bitty bra was mostly unlined, apart from the opaque balconette wiring beneath her bust. Kardashian's vintage Gucci maxi dress ensured her lingerie remained on full display, before a silver belt closed off the piece's plunge top. Black pointy pumps peeked out from underneath her floor-length skirt.

Kim Kardashian stole the show at the holiday party in vintage Gucci. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion girls knew Kardashian wouldn't just step out in any little black dress. Turns out, fans were right: She chose the rare vintage design from Gucci's Fall 2004 line, in black instead of the original white. Celebrity-beloved secondhand boutique Timeless Vixen recently sold the style, calling it a "wonderful example of Tom Ford's genius."

Timeless Vixen also spotlighted the bodice's asymmetric side cutout, which went unnoticed at Kardashian's holiday party. Tom Ford selected the plunging long-sleeve as his official finale gown, before ending his tenure at the label's helm. Its legacy justifies a price of $16,850 on 1stDibs.

A model wore Kim Kardashian's Gucci by Tom Ford gown in white on the Fall 2004 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the present, Kardashian went with an all-black memo extending even to her outerwear. She didn't let the 70°F forecast stop her from sourcing her fur collection. A floor-grazing shearling coat made the cut. The bottom-half featured slightly-shorter fuzz, which added dimension to the singular color story.

Believe it or not, a five-figure designer bag was visibly absent from Kardashian's arm. She usually has at least one Hermès Birkin within reach, but in recent months, she's gone bag-less on the street style scene. (See her looks from Paris Fashion Week, her 45th birthday, and even the All's Fair press tour.) Instead, Kardashian accessorized with only the cotton headband trend, which ensured Gucci's dragon belt got a proper close-up.

Gucci by Tom Ford is quite possibly the season's most sought-after vintage, at least among Hollywood's elite. Since September, everyone from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Bieber has proven Ford's 1994 to 2004 tenure (and all its runway collections) have stood the test of time.

Mere days ago, Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, posted close-ups of a red leather jacket circa-Fall 1997 on Instagram. I'm sure the vintage collectors chatted via text after Kardashian's Gucci-clad step-and-repeat.