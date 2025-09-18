Dua Lipa Styles the Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Fall Twist Before Her Sold-Out Show
The office siren look is alive and well.
Though the first day of fall is on Monday, we're still quite a ways off from chunky sweaters and boots. September weather is still squarely in "summer" mode and fashion girlies are taking full advantage of the extended use of summer trends—namely, mesh ballet flats.
On September 17, Dua Lipa took center stage at Madison Square Garden for the first of four sold-out shows. Her pre-performance routine included a pit stop at her Radical Optimism pop-up in SoHo dressed in one of fashion's favorite shoes of the summer. She wore see-through flats which featured a vintage-inspired, needle-nose silhouette.
The black ballerinas barely peeked out from underneath Lipa's floor-grazing charcoal skirt. Its wool waistband folded over itself, like a pair of low-rise yoga pants. On top, she upped the office siren energy with a pinstripe button-down—which Lipa left undone to reveal her black bra. The balconette style was equal parts silk and lace.
Further embracing the early 2000s energy, Lipa accessorized with a silver cross pendant, hung from a black cord. It was a grungy take on the cord necklace trend, co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Underwear as outerwear was a theme of Lipa's this week. On Sept. 17, she posted photos of a similar satin bra. This time, she styled it with leather micro shorts, sheer tights, and a feather-trimmed Raga Malak top. To finish, Lipa matched a gold Chrome Hearts belt to her four-carat engagement ring. She swapped her mesh flats for patent Christian Louboutin pumps, also in black.
Luckily for fans, Lipa's mini-residency at Madison Square Garden stretches from now until Sept. 21. Judging by her pre-show look, she'll be as active on the street style scene as she is on stage.
Shop Mesh Shoes Inspired by Dua Lipa
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.