Though the first day of fall is on Monday, we're still quite a ways off from chunky sweaters and boots. September weather is still squarely in "summer" mode and fashion girlies are taking full advantage of the extended use of summer trends—namely, mesh ballet flats.

On September 17, Dua Lipa took center stage at Madison Square Garden for the first of four sold-out shows. Her pre-performance routine included a pit stop at her Radical Optimism pop-up in SoHo dressed in one of fashion's favorite shoes of the summer. She wore see-through flats which featured a vintage-inspired, needle-nose silhouette.

Dua Lipa styled the mesh ballet flat trend hours before taking center stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The black ballerinas barely peeked out from underneath Lipa's floor-grazing charcoal skirt. Its wool waistband folded over itself, like a pair of low-rise yoga pants. On top, she upped the office siren energy with a pinstripe button-down—which Lipa left undone to reveal her black bra. The balconette style was equal parts silk and lace.

Further embracing the early 2000s energy, Lipa accessorized with a silver cross pendant, hung from a black cord. It was a grungy take on the cord necklace trend, co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Kiki de Montparnasse Lace Inset Balconette Bra in Black $265 at overthemoon.com

Underwear as outerwear was a theme of Lipa's this week. On Sept. 17, she posted photos of a similar satin bra. This time, she styled it with leather micro shorts, sheer tights, and a feather-trimmed Raga Malak top. To finish, Lipa matched a gold Chrome Hearts belt to her four-carat engagement ring. She swapped her mesh flats for patent Christian Louboutin pumps, also in black.

That same day, Dua shared close-ups of a similar satin bra. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Luckily for fans, Lipa's mini-residency at Madison Square Garden stretches from now until Sept. 21. Judging by her pre-show look, she'll be as active on the street style scene as she is on stage.

Shop Mesh Shoes Inspired by Dua Lipa

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors