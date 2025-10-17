From Kim Kardashian to Teyana Taylor, the 'All's Fair' Premiere Is the Best Style Display I've Seen Since Fashion Week
It was a parade of couture creations.
Some of Hollywood's biggest method dressers (Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, etc.) have been absent on recent red carpets, leaving the fashion industry at large in a slump. But thankfully, Hulu is launching a new series with style at the forefront.
On Oct. 16, Hollywood's biggest stars converged on the DGA Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming release of All's Fair (Nov. 4, for those who are wondering). With an A-list cast, the coinciding red carpet was the most impressive display of fashion I've seen since Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month.
Cast members Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson were all in attendance, as well as Kardashian's mother and number-one hype woman, Kris Jenner. Naturally, their red carpet aesthetics were perfectly curated.
Teyana Taylor
The actor arrived wearing a striped, leather-look mermaid gown from Cong Tri. She paired it with a matching hooded jacket from the brand, for an additional element of drama.
Sarah Paulson
Paulson, meanwhile, selected a textured creation from Bottega Veneta's SS26 runway. The gown features a white T-shirt-inspired upper, with a multicolored fringe skirt. Driving home the high-fashion theme, Paulson finished with chunky lucite jewelry.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian chose a brassy confection from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture show. The piece had a mesh bodice, with a matching satin charmeuse skirt. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner walked in the same runway show that Kardashian's gown hails from.
Niecy Nash
Nash brought Sergio Hudson representation to the All's Fair carpet, in a red sequin column dress from the label's Resort '26 collection. Embracing the grandeur, Nash topped with a long satin shrug that acted as a train.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kris Jenner
Jenner stepped out to support her daughter, wearing a runway creation of her own. She donned a vivid yellow wrap coat-style dress from Givenchy Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.