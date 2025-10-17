Some of Hollywood's biggest method dressers (Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, etc.) have been absent on recent red carpets, leaving the fashion industry at large in a slump. But thankfully, Hulu is launching a new series with style at the forefront.

On Oct. 16, Hollywood's biggest stars converged on the DGA Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming release of All's Fair (Nov. 4, for those who are wondering). With an A-list cast, the coinciding red carpet was the most impressive display of fashion I've seen since Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month.

Cast members Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson were all in attendance, as well as Kardashian's mother and number-one hype woman, Kris Jenner. Naturally, their red carpet aesthetics were perfectly curated.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu's All's Fair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor arrived wearing a striped, leather-look mermaid gown from Cong Tri. She paired it with a matching hooded jacket from the brand, for an additional element of drama.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson sported a Bottega Veneta dress at the All's Fair premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paulson, meanwhile, selected a textured creation from Bottega Veneta's SS26 runway. The gown features a white T-shirt-inspired upper, with a multicolored fringe skirt. Driving home the high-fashion theme, Paulson finished with chunky lucite jewelry.

Paulson's dress debuted in Milan, Italy in Sept. 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli Couture to the world premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian chose a brassy confection from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture show. The piece had a mesh bodice, with a matching satin charmeuse skirt. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner walked in the same runway show that Kardashian's gown hails from.

Kardashian's dress premiered during Haute Couture week in February. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash debuted a fiery red column dress from Sergio Hudson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nash brought Sergio Hudson representation to the All's Fair carpet, in a red sequin column dress from the label's Resort '26 collection. Embracing the grandeur, Nash topped with a long satin shrug that acted as a train.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner wore Givenchy FW25 RTW to support Kim Kardashian. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner stepped out to support her daughter, wearing a runway creation of her own. She donned a vivid yellow wrap coat-style dress from Givenchy Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Kris Jenner's Givenchy coat first appeared on Sarah Burton's debut runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)