From Kim Kardashian to Teyana Taylor, the 'All's Fair' Premiere Is the Best Style Display I've Seen Since Fashion Week

It was a parade of couture creations.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner arrive at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &quot;All&#039;s Fair&quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Some of Hollywood's biggest method dressers (Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, etc.) have been absent on recent red carpets, leaving the fashion industry at large in a slump. But thankfully, Hulu is launching a new series with style at the forefront.

On Oct. 16, Hollywood's biggest stars converged on the DGA Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming release of All's Fair (Nov. 4, for those who are wondering). With an A-list cast, the coinciding red carpet was the most impressive display of fashion I've seen since Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month.

Cast members Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson were all in attendance, as well as Kardashian's mother and number-one hype woman, Kris Jenner. Naturally, their red carpet aesthetics were perfectly curated.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Teyana Taylor arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu's All's Fair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor arrived wearing a striped, leather-look mermaid gown from Cong Tri. She paired it with a matching hooded jacket from the brand, for an additional element of drama.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Paulson sported a Bottega Veneta dress at the All's Fair premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paulson, meanwhile, selected a textured creation from Bottega Veneta's SS26 runway. The gown features a white T-shirt-inspired upper, with a multicolored fringe skirt. Driving home the high-fashion theme, Paulson finished with chunky lucite jewelry.

Lineisy Montero walks the runway during the Bottega Veneta Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Paulson's dress debuted in Milan, Italy in Sept. 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli Couture to the world premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian chose a brassy confection from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture show. The piece had a mesh bodice, with a matching satin charmeuse skirt. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner walked in the same runway show that Kardashian's gown hails from.

a model wearing a halterneck dress with a trumpet skirt on the schiaparelli runway

Kardashian's dress premiered during Haute Couture week in February.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Niecy Nash debuted a fiery red column dress from Sergio Hudson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nash brought Sergio Hudson representation to the All's Fair carpet, in a red sequin column dress from the label's Resort '26 collection. Embracing the grandeur, Nash topped with a long satin shrug that acted as a train.

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner arrive at the World Premiere Of Hulu&#039;s &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kris Jenner wore Givenchy FW25 RTW to support Kim Kardashian.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner stepped out to support her daughter, wearing a runway creation of her own. She donned a vivid yellow wrap coat-style dress from Givenchy Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

a model wearing a Givenchy coat on the runway

Kris Jenner's Givenchy coat first appeared on Sarah Burton's debut runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.