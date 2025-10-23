Kim Kardashian Trades Her SKIMS Bush Thong for a Micro Bra Made Out of Braided Hair
That's one way to celebrate.
Despite her Libra zodiac placement, Kim Kardashian is undeniably in her Leo era. The star celebrated her birthday earlier this week and turned it into everyone's problem. The mogul hosted not one, but two parties in two different cities—a total Leo move.
Kardashian kicked off her 45th celebrations first in Paris. She walked the red carpet for her new show All's Fair, before heading to the Crazy Horse cabaret club in a gilded Givenchy couture dress. (It was very "let them eat cake"-coded.) The following night, on October 22, Kardashian hosted a second soirée in London. Naturally, the event featured several more outfit changes.
Kardashian started off the evening in a corseted mini dress with a see-through mesh bodice. Like her first birthday party look, the number had a silken skirt, which gave it a Grecian feel. To complete that image, Kardashian merchandised the piece with strappy sandals that laced all the way up to her knees.
Later in the evening, she changed into an even more revealing look. Kardashian continued with the burlesque theme, sporting what looks to be a custom-made bra constructed out of braided hair. The intricate creation featured a body harness detail, also made out of braids, and a sheer corset underpinning reminiscent of her first look. Stylist Dani Levi has yet to share where the outfit was sourced.
Though her controversial pubic hair thong would have been the icing on the cake, Kardashian instead chose a loin cloth of sorts. Hers was made of dangling silver chains, instead of faux hair.
In lieu of a SKIMS mirkin, Kardashian chose to accessorize with hair in a different form. She wore several more braids around her neck, like a choker, topping the bundle with an embellished buckle.
Kardashian has oscillated between revealing and concealing looks in the past week. At the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, she completely covered up in a Maison Margiela look—including an opaque veil over her face. As far as conversation-starting outfits go, last night's duo of revealing birthday looks takes the cake.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.