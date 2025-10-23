Despite her Libra zodiac placement, Kim Kardashian is undeniably in her Leo era. The star celebrated her birthday earlier this week and turned it into everyone's problem. The mogul hosted not one, but two parties in two different cities—a total Leo move.

Kardashian kicked off her 45th celebrations first in Paris. She walked the red carpet for her new show All's Fair, before heading to the Crazy Horse cabaret club in a gilded Givenchy couture dress. (It was very "let them eat cake"-coded.) The following night, on October 22, Kardashian hosted a second soirée in London. Naturally, the event featured several more outfit changes.

Kardashian started off the evening in a corseted mini dress with a see-through mesh bodice. Like her first birthday party look, the number had a silken skirt, which gave it a Grecian feel. To complete that image, Kardashian merchandised the piece with strappy sandals that laced all the way up to her knees.

Kim Kardashian kicked off her second birthday celebration in a sheer corset dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Later in the evening, she changed into an even more revealing look. Kardashian continued with the burlesque theme, sporting what looks to be a custom-made bra constructed out of braided hair. The intricate creation featured a body harness detail, also made out of braids, and a sheer corset underpinning reminiscent of her first look. Stylist Dani Levi has yet to share where the outfit was sourced.

Though her controversial pubic hair thong would have been the icing on the cake, Kardashian instead chose a loin cloth of sorts. Hers was made of dangling silver chains, instead of faux hair.

She later changed into a body harness and bra made out of braided hair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In lieu of a SKIMS mirkin, Kardashian chose to accessorize with hair in a different form. She wore several more braids around her neck, like a choker, topping the bundle with an embellished buckle.

The mogul finalized her third birthday look with a matching hair choker. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kardashian has oscillated between revealing and concealing looks in the past week. At the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, she completely covered up in a Maison Margiela look—including an opaque veil over her face. As far as conversation-starting outfits go, last night's duo of revealing birthday looks takes the cake.

