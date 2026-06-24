Kristen Stewart's Chanel Shorts Set Would Make the Chicest Swimsuit Cover-Up
It's multi-purpose in the best way.
When it's time to refresh my beachwear wardrobe, I'm not just perusing the bikini department. I'm also in the market for cool-girl cover-ups to match the biggest swimsuit trends. If only I had access to fresh-off-the-runway Chanel—Kristen Stewart's Cruise 2027 shorts set just doubled as the cover-up of my dreams.
On June 23, Stewart attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Biarritz Film Festival. The Chanel Cruise 2027 show—Matthieu Blazy's first resortwear collection at its helm—debuted beside the same seafront, the Grande Plage boardwalk, just weeks ago. So, it's only right the brand ambassador brought the line back to the city's film festival.
Chanel loaned stylist Tara Swennen and Stewart Look 69: an off-the-shoulder, little black sweater dress stacked over matching shorts. Red, black, and ivory stripes decorated the neckline, cuffs, and mini skirt in true French Riviera form.
From there, her bottoms mirrored the skintight silhouette of biker shorts. Don't miss the intricate, ribbed texture that connected the multicolor two-piece. The Twilight star's black, croc-embossed belt didn't just cinch her waist. Its interlocked Cs confirmed—to all untrained eyes—that she was indeed decked out in Chanel.
Like most of her Blazy-era Chanel looks, Stewart shifted the original runway set ever so slightly—first, by stretching the neckline below her shoulder. Then, the statement belt transformed from stark white to black. The actor accessorized with monogrammed, wired sunglasses.
She also opted out of a handbag, even the Chanel Maxi Flap that's sweeping the It girl nation. The croc, top-handle trunk seen during the April 2026 show stayed behind, too. For her finishing touch, Stewart swapped cap-toe flats for black, Chanel-branded loafers.
Trading shoe trends is one of her favorite ways to Stewart-ify an outfit from the French fashion house. She did the same at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, switching the runway model's stilettos for black-and-white Nike Oxford sneakers.
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So far, only a select few fashion girls have gotten the chance to wear Chanel's Cruise 2027 collection. Before Stewart, Marion Cotillard walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in the line's leather dress; Camila Morrone styled a semi-sheer slip at the Tribeca Artists Film Festival dinner; and Penélope Cruz pulled off a Canadian tuxedo last weekend in L.A.
79 pieces—spanning from knit rompers and '20s-inspired swimwear to raffia totes and mermaid dresses—promised Chanel girls' closets no shortage of summer styles. The collection offers so much swimsuit cover-up potential, too. It won't reach boutiques for a few months, but the curated edit below gives major Chanel Cruise energy, if I do say so myself.
Shop Shorts Sets Inspired by Kristen Stewart
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.