When it's time to refresh my beachwear wardrobe, I'm not just perusing the bikini department. I'm also in the market for cool-girl cover-ups to match the biggest swimsuit trends. If only I had access to fresh-off-the-runway Chanel—Kristen Stewart's Cruise 2027 shorts set just doubled as the cover-up of my dreams.

On June 23, Stewart attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Biarritz Film Festival. The Chanel Cruise 2027 show—Matthieu Blazy's first resortwear collection at its helm—debuted beside the same seafront, the Grande Plage boardwalk, just weeks ago. So, it's only right the brand ambassador brought the line back to the city's film festival.

Kristen Stewart arrived at the 2026 International Biarritz Film Festival in a Chanel Cruise 2027 shorts set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel loaned stylist Tara Swennen and Stewart Look 69: an off-the-shoulder, little black sweater dress stacked over matching shorts. Red, black, and ivory stripes decorated the neckline, cuffs, and mini skirt in true French Riviera form.

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From there, her bottoms mirrored the skintight silhouette of biker shorts. Don't miss the intricate, ribbed texture that connected the multicolor two-piece. The Twilight star's black, croc-embossed belt didn't just cinch her waist. Its interlocked Cs confirmed—to all untrained eyes—that she was indeed decked out in Chanel.

Stewart's shorts set became even chicer up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like most of her Blazy-era Chanel looks, Stewart shifted the original runway set ever so slightly—first, by stretching the neckline below her shoulder. Then, the statement belt transformed from stark white to black. The actor accessorized with monogrammed, wired sunglasses.

She also opted out of a handbag, even the Chanel Maxi Flap that's sweeping the It girl nation. The croc, top-handle trunk seen during the April 2026 show stayed behind, too. For her finishing touch, Stewart swapped cap-toe flats for black, Chanel-branded loafers.

Trading shoe trends is one of her favorite ways to Stewart-ify an outfit from the French fashion house. She did the same at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, switching the runway model's stilettos for black-and-white Nike Oxford sneakers.

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See Stewart's short set on the Chanel Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

So far, only a select few fashion girls have gotten the chance to wear Chanel's Cruise 2027 collection. Before Stewart, Marion Cotillard walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in the line's leather dress; Camila Morrone styled a semi-sheer slip at the Tribeca Artists Film Festival dinner; and Penélope Cruz pulled off a Canadian tuxedo last weekend in L.A.

79 pieces—spanning from knit rompers and '20s-inspired swimwear to raffia totes and mermaid dresses—promised Chanel girls' closets no shortage of summer styles. The collection offers so much swimsuit cover-up potential, too. It won't reach boutiques for a few months, but the curated edit below gives major Chanel Cruise energy, if I do say so myself.

Shop Shorts Sets Inspired by Kristen Stewart

TOPICS Chanel