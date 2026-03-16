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How to Watch the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Red Carpet "You've already committed to a late night watching the official Oscars. What's a little more red carpet fashion? Once you're cuddled up in your pajamas, you can tune in to the official livestream on VanityFair.com and VF's YouTube channel. Hosts Quenlin Blackwell, Brittany Broski, and Jake Shane will kick things off around 10:30 p.m. ET. Of course, you can also flip through Marie Claire's live commentary before heading to bed..."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Our 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Predictions "The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a place where fashion rules go out the window. One minute, you'll see a winner clutching their new trophy in a 1950s-esque ballgown, the next, Hunter Schafer will arrive with nothing but a feather for a top. I'm anticipating a late-night circuit where naked dresses and tummy-baring two-pieces will reign supreme. Given that Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon is also making the rounds, I expect CBK-inspired minimalism will also get its long-awaited red carpet moment."—Halie LeSavage Will Sarah Pidgeon continue her Chanel streak at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party? Fingers crossed. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Set a Stylish—and Sheer—Bar for 2026 "My editor, Halie LeSavage, and I expected the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party to begin an hour or so into the award ceremony. The step-and-repeats aren’t slated to start until after 10 p.m. ET, though, giving me plenty of time to reminisce on last year’s boldest Vanity Fair Oscar Party looks. I’ll always remember the 2025 affair for Zoë Kravitz’s peekaboo butt panel. In case the 'business in the front, party in the back' moment isn’t ingrained in your brain, here’s your refresher: Kravitz walked the VF red carpet in a long-sleeve Saint Laurent gown, featuring a bedazzled window circling her behind. The surprises continued once Megan Thee Stallion arrived. She went completely topless, with nothing but green nipple pasties atop her bust. Kendall Jenner even got the transparent memo, though her lacy long-sleeve gown was 32 years old. The circa-Spring 1992 Mugler design’s bell sleeves, mock neck, and liquified train looked fresh from a runway."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent LBD—and sheer butt panel—lives rent-free in my mind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Is Off to the Races! "Amelia Dimoldenberg set a high standard for Oscars hosts in Ralph Lauren Fall 2007. Vanity Fair hosts Quenlin Blackwell and Brittany Broski picked up where Dimoldenberg left off, with Blackwell in a floral Chanel Spring 2026 gown and Broski in a leopard-print Versace dress. Extra points for Broski's 'ICE OUT' pin atop her delicately-draped, cowl neckline."—Meguire Hennes Quenlin Blackwell got her hands on Chanel Spring 2026 to host the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) Brittany Broski endorsed leopard-print's staying power at the post-Oscar party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder Trades the Oscars Red Carpet for the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party "I missed my Hacks homegirl on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. She made up for lost step-and-repeats at the Vanity Fair soirée, dressed in a strapless, black column dress. She livened up the timeless silhouette with a tangerine shawl draped effortlessly below her shoulders. Zoom in to see the monochrome floral lace atop the entirety of the cloak. Between its satin sheen and floral embroidery, I wouldn't be surprised if her set boasted Dior tags. Jessie Buckley wore an almost identical motif on her baby blue 2026 Golden Globes gown. Stay tuned for her designer reveal."—Meguire Hennes Hannah Einbinder attended her fifth Vanity Fair Oscar party in a row in black-and-tangerine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevigne Tests the Met Gala Theme on the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Red Carpet Cara Delevigne arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Our first non-naked naked dress of the night! Cara Delevigne has redefined 'bodycon' in a Thom Browne gown with trompe-l'œil detailing resembling a bare torso—but covered in crystal embellishments. This also feels like a sly nod at the 2026 Met Gala, where an upcoming exhibition on 'Costume Art' seeks to highlight representations of the body in the visual arts." —Halie LeSavage

Alison Brie Introduces the Half-Naked Dress at the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Alison Brie arrives on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) "You've heard of the naked dress—but have you seen a half naked dress? Marie Claire cover star Alison Brie tested the waters with a strapless Yara Shoemaker Couture gown that was opaque at the top (and cape), then completely sheer through the skirt. It's the best of both worlds." —Halie LeSavage

Let's See Some 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Sequins! Jessica Williams arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "It's still early in the night, but guests are wasting no time sinking into sequins. Liquid-looking shimmer coated dresses on Jane Fonda, Jessica Williams, Nikki Glaser, and Taylor Tomlinson—with more to come." —Halie LeSavage Jane Fonda arrives on the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) Taylor Tomlinson arrives on the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon Makes Her 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Debut Sarah Pidgeon arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Say hello to Love Story and Marie Claire cover story star Sarah Pidgeon. She's making her first Oscar Party appearance in a shimmering silver gown, right at the intersection of opulent, 2026 style and the minimalism her character, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, was known for. The designer behind her look? None other than Calvin Klein, the same house that brought CBK into the spotlight." —Halie LeSavage

Myha'la Goes Completely Sheer at the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Myha'la arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "She's sampled runway Miu Miu and Chanel. Now, Industry star Myha'la is taking our breath away in a completely sheer, lavender dress dotted with strategically-placed flowers. Like I said—it's going to be a big night for naked dresses." —Halie LeSavage

Cute 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Couple Alerts! Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "This isn't a night just for solo arrivals. Several cute couples are bringing a plus-one, and all the feels, to the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party." —Halie LeSavage LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield. (Image credit: Getty Images) Rhea Seehorn and Graham Larson. (Image credit: Getty Images) Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party? Good Idea, Right? Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "I can't confirm or deny whether a new Olivia Rodrigo era is uploading. But I do know the star is a standout for the night in custom Saint Laurent." —Halie LeSavage

Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox Flip Their 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Script Julia Fox arrives on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski are usually the first celebrities I think of when the naked dress trend comes up. But for the 2026 Oscar after-party circuit, they opted for more full coverage looks. See? Style experimentation isn't only about the art of the reveal." — Halie LeSavage Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hats Off to Rita Ora! Rita Ora arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Talk about taking up space! Rita Ora is combining the power of a sweeping train with a gravity-defying feathered hat." —Halie LeSavage

Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers a 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Lesson in Contrast Tracee Ellis Ross on the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) "High contrast, high reward. Tracee Ellis Ross, a forever best-dressed guest, delivered a one-two punch in a gown combining a skintight black turtleneck top with a slitted, cloud-like white bubble skirt. Even before I knew this was a Marine Serre look, I knew this would be on my list of favorites." —Halie LeSavage

Our First 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Outfit Changes Nicole Kidman arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "2026 Oscars attendees are making their way over from the Dolby Theatre to the LACMA for the after-party, with brand-new looks to match. Nicole Kidman changed out of her Chanel peplum gown and into a gilded gold dress, while Misty Copeland swapped her balletic two-piece for a slinky, backless gown." —Halie LeSavage Misty Copeland arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Little Black Dress Rules the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "2026 marks one hundred years of the little black dress. Stars definitely had the LBD's big birthday on their calendars, with everyone from Quinta Brunson to Naomi Watts styling peekaboo black gowns." —Halie LeSavage Abby Champion arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) Naomi Watts arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer Tests a Daring 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Look Keke Palmer arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Keke Palmer is always game for a red carpet risk. Tonight, she's trying one of Hollywood's favorite trends of late, the peekaboo hip cut-out, on an eggplant purple gown. The otherwise conservative cut of the gown makes the slits at her hips stand out even more." —Halie LeSavage

Kim Kardashian Goes for Gucci at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "This custom Gucci gown looks like liquid gold. But really, it's just Demna's tailoring and Kim Kardashian's affinity for skintight styles working in perfect harmony." —Halie LeSavage

Zoe Saldaña's 'Vanity Fair' Quick-Change Zoe Saldaña arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Another one! Zoe Saldaña slipped out of her black slip dress and into a naked lace mini for the after-party. The silhouettes couldn't have been more different, but the designer is the same: Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello." —Halie LeSavage

'Showgirl' Style Enters the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Alix Earle arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Spotted: vintage Bob Mackie, a signature of Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl era, spotted on creator Alix Earle. She sourced her circa 2001, beaded halter gown from Tab Vintage; Mimi Cuttrell styled the final look." —Halie LeSavage

Emma Chamberlain, 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Renegade Emma Chamberlain arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images) "There's so much I love about Emma Chamberlain's red carpet look. The bold color combination! The contrast of her little lacy cami and the sequin maxi skirt! Top to hem, it's a win for me." —Halie LeSavage