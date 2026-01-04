Refresh

That's a Wrap! Ariana Grande, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman inside the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) With stars in their seats and the 2026 Critics Choice Awards well underway, it's time for me to turn my attention to tonight's best-dressed list. Keep your eyes peeled for my final round-up of the night's most memorable looks. Then, meet me back here next week, when we'll do it all again for the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Daintiest Red Carpet Trend of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards... Looking back through tonight's arrivals, one thing was clear: dainty drop earrings ruled the evening's jewelry stacks. These earrings on Ariana Grande, McKenna Grace, and more deserved the zoom-in treatment. A closer look at Ariana Grande's red carpet earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images) McKenna Grace wore pearl drop earrings to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Amanda Seyfried wearing diamond drop earrings to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here Comes the Critics Choice Awards Host—But Where's Timothée Chalamet? Chelsea Handler onstage at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) The Critics Choice Awards red carpet has wrapped. Host Chelsea Handler has taken the stage. Anyone hoping for a Timothée and Kylie sighting may be disappointed. For now, it appears that the couple has skipped the red carpet.

Funny Girls Wear Red Two queens of comedy, The Studio's Chase Sui Wonders and SNL alum Ego Nwodim, both know the power of a bold red dress. Wonders went form-fitting and minimal in Miu Miu, while Nwodim's long-sleeve Carolina Herrera gown came accented with a thigh-high slit and a black ribbon perched on top. Chase Sui Wonders arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ego Nwodim arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried Puts a Bow on Her Critics Choice Awards Appearance Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Amanda Seyfried's 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet look came with an epiphany to rival the one in her nominated film, The Testament of Ann Lee. Only this time, it's about style—specifically, the power of a big, bold bow strategically placed on her colorblocked Valentino gown.

Several couples turned 2026's first award ceremony into a major couples' night out, from The Pitt star Noah Wyle and his wife, Sara Wells, to Sinners director Ryan Coogler and his wife, Zinzi Evans. Noah Wyle and Sarah Wells arrive at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans arrive at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Leighton Meester and Adam Brody arrive at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel Delivers Ruffles (and More Ruffles) at the Critics Choice Awards Jessica Biel arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) No one's Critics Choice Awards gown had more layers than Jessica Biel's Lanvin pull. The nominee for The Better Sister arrived in a black and yellow halter with yards and yards of lace ruffles accenting each layer. From the back, her gown included even more ruffles (and a dramatic cut-out). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi Hits the Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Jacob Elordi arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Jacob Elordi's turn as Frankenstein's monster earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at tonight's Critics Choice Awards. He's already won over fashion girls' hearts for his mastery of a sleek black suit and red-carpet sunglasses.

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester Channel 'Nobody Wants This' at the Critics Choice Awards In season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester's characters are at odds. On the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, they brought dresses to match their alter-egos opposing energy (and closets): a lacy halter-neck gown for Bell, a sweet, lavender strapless Carolina Herrera moment for Meester. Kristen Bell arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Leighton Meester arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'One Battle After Another' Stars Descend on the Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet One Battle After Another? More like, one best-dressed list after another. Best Actress nominee Chase Infiniti and Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor both delivered two of the evening's most eye-catching looks via completely opposite styling. Infiniti elevated the red carpet crop-top with a high-neck, cape top over a column skirt by Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, Taylor glamorized the red carpet suit with help from Saint Laurent's thigh-high leather boots and dramatic over-the-shoulder feather boa. Chase Infiniti arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Teyana Taylor arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande Makes a Glinda-Inspired Critics Choice Awards Entrance Ariana Grande arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Oh, am I glad to see Ariana Grande at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. She and stylist Law Roach paid homage to her Wicked: For Good character in an effervescent custom gown by Alberta Ferretti. Dreamy details include a trailing cape covered in dainty dots and shimmer provided by Swarovski crystals.

What Do the 'Severance' and 'Shrinking' Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Looks Have in Common? ...both series' stars know the power of a bold white gown. Jessica Williams took hers in a retro-femme direction, with a black ribbon accenting the bodice (and a matching one in her hair). Britt Lower, meanwhile, sourced Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta for a textured white one-piece. Jessica Williams arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) Britt Lower arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keri Russell Confirms the Critics Choice Awards Tuxedo Trend Keri Russell arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Like I was saying: deconstructed and reworked tuxedos are having a moment at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The Diplomat star Keri Russell negotiated its place on the must-see fashion rankings with her crop top, open jacket, and stunning diamond brooch.

Best Actress Nominees in Classic Black Meghann Fahy arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) No matter their specific category—Best Actress, Best Actress in a Drama Series, or Best Actress in a Limited Series—several of the night's nominees did what A-listers do best: put their spin on the red carpet LBD. Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn went minimalist in a floor-length gown with exaggerated shoulders, while Sirens star Meghann Fahy glittered like the night sky in an all-over embellished gown. Rose Bryne's drop-waist taffeta dress, chosen for her If I Had Legs I'd Kick You nomination, brought a touch of '80s-inspired glamour to the evening. Rhea Seehorn arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Rose Byrne arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Leading Ladies of 'Hamnet' Arrive at the Critics Choice Awards Hamnet, the adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's critically-acclaimed novel, is up for several nods at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley and stylist Danielle Goldberg a different kind of drama to the carpet, in the form of a Dior two-piece set. A white halter top featured two extra-oversize bows beneath each of Buckley's hips, over understated black trousers. Jessie Buckley arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Director Chloe Zhao joined her leading lady on the carpet in an equally stage-worthy look. The Best Director nominee opted for a soft white dress with a subtle floral overlay and extra-large, ruffled collar. It's as dream-like as some of the scenes in her latest feature film. Chloe Zhao arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning's Critics Choice Awards Gown Goes for the Gold Elle Fanning arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Before the red carpet started, I felt certain Elle Fanning and stylist Samantha McMillen would stay true to their affinity for an Old Hollywood, elegant gown. I'm pleasantly surprised that they flipped the script. This gold plunge gown by Ralph Lauren is fit for a champagne toast.

Critics Choice Awards Tuxedos, Two Ways Is red carpet suiting a surprise trend of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards? Quinta Brunson and Kaley Cuoco both traded sequin or chiffon gowns for open-front, relaxed tuxedos. (Brunson's in white, Cuoco's Simkhai in black.) Personally, I'm all for expanding suiting beyond the boys' club. Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder Pairs Critics Choice Awards Louis Vuitton with a Message Hannah Einbinder arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Hannah Einbinder and stylist Jamie Mizrahi returned to one of their favorite labels, Louis Vuitton, for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. When the Hacks star turned to show off her off-the-shoulder neckline, she also revealed the meaningful accessory she brings to every major Hollywood event: her Artists4Ceasefire pin. A closer look at Hannah Einbinder's Artists4Ceasefire pin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey Remixes the Critics Choice Awards Suit Bella Ramsey arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Red carpet fashion is infinitely more fun when the star on the step-and-repeat is wiling to take risks. I admired The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey's Prada swap for a conventional suit: a black, scoop-neck jumpsuit set with beaded fringe, layered over a tomato red shirt and white tie.

Mia Goth Takes Miss Dior Style to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Mia Goth arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Mia Goth is one of the faces of Jonathan Anderson's Dior. Of course she's wearing a gown from the house. Still, after weeks of gothic couture on the Frankenstein press tour, the star's elegant white, off-the-shoulder dress took this fashion editor's breath away.

Odessa A'Zion Makes Her Critics Choice Awards Debut Odessa A'Zion arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) First she stole scenes in I Love LA. Then she showed her dramatic chops in Marty Supreme. Now, Odessa A'Zion is shooting to the top of my can't-miss 2026 Critics Choice Awards fashion rankings in this Studio 54-esque gown by Ott Dubai.

Justine Lupe Arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe arrives at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) When I spoke to Justine Lupe ahead of the 2025 Emmys, she was embarking on a "bombshell" fashion risk. The Nobody Wants This star was trying on her first naked dress for size—and quickly made headlines for the adventurous style. This year, it seems she's taking a sweeter, but no less head-turning approach, in a sea foam green dress with delicate beaded bows.

Critics Choice Maternity Fashion Moments Let's hear it for the moms to be! The 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet fashion began on a bump-friendly note, with Nicole Brydon Bloom and Krys Marshall in chic maternity gowns. Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld, who is expecting her first child with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, will also join their ranks when she arrives tonight. Nicole Brydon Bloom at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Krys Marshall at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 'Hacks' Ode to 'Marty Supreme' The cast of Hacks proved exactly why they're up for a Best Comedy Series nomination on the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs re-created Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere looks for the event—down to the table tennis racket bag for Downs and the bright orange manicure for Stalter. Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs channeled Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner... (Image credit: Getty Images) ...in replicas of their Marty Supreme premiere looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Predictions It's far too early in the night to guess who's going to wear which designers. I can make some educated guesses, with help from Saturday night's Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Several of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominees—and their fashionable partners—prepared for tonight's red carpet in style. Amanda Seyfried, campaigning for The Testament of Ann Lee, tapped Balenciaga's Spring 2026 runway for a feathery twist on the drop-waist dress. She and stylist Elizabeth Stewart smartly swapped out the show's flip-flops for a pair of lace heels. A few steps down the carpet, Sentimental Value star Elle Fanning dazzled in vintage Nettie Rosenstein Couture, sourced from Xtabay Vintage. Amanda Seyfried at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Elle Fanning at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Both stars stayed true to their red carpet streaks with these looks: sleek but avant-garde for Seyfried, elegant and vintage-inspired for Fanning. I expect they'll strike the same chord tonight. Another guest I'm hoping to see again? Kylie Jenner, who joined Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet in tangerine Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the Saturday event. She's cheered on her boyfriend throughout his promo trail in Marty Supreme-themed orange looks—sometimes even posing on the carpet together. Fingers crossed they make it an awards season tradition. Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)