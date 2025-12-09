Kylie Jenner has never been one to ignore a theme. She'll also never pass up the opportunity to give us a fun nail moment, so of course, when she and her partner Timothée Chalamet both decided to wear matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits to a red carpet event this week, she doubled down on the color and incorporated it into her manicure.

On Dec. 8, Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's upcoming film, Marty Supreme, which will hit theaters on Christmas. The couple showed up wearing matching orange leather outfits; his was a bright orange, Chrome Hearts suit with hiking boots of the same color while hers was a form-fitting maxi dress with cutouts on both sides. Obviously, in true monochromatic fashion, Jenner wore orange all the way down to her nails, sporting a long, coffin-shaped manicure with tangerine nail polish.

Kylie Jenner and her orange manicure at the "Marty Supreme" premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a few months of wearing muted nail designs and '90s-style, thick French manicures, Jenner has been having a lot of fun with her nails lately. Back in October, she celebrated ten years of Kylie Cosmetics by wearing a sparkly, teal French manicure, and shortly after that, she wore long, pink drip nails to the brand's official birthday party that she threw in West Hollywood. Last week, she made an even bigger splash with a set of multicolor plaid nails, and with this most recent orange set, it's safe to say that Jenner isn't one to concern herself with seasonal nail rules.

Kylie Jenner with her orange on orange look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winter nail colors that typically trend around this time of year are dark, neutral colors like chocolate brown and deep red, but if you want to switch things up this season with a bright and unconventional orange like Jenner, read ahead to shop a few options.

