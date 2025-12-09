Kylie Jenner's Monochromatic Orange Outfit Extends All the Way Down to Her Manicure
She's really selling me on orange nail polish.
Kylie Jenner has never been one to ignore a theme. She'll also never pass up the opportunity to give us a fun nail moment, so of course, when she and her partner Timothée Chalamet both decided to wear matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits to a red carpet event this week, she doubled down on the color and incorporated it into her manicure.
On Dec. 8, Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's upcoming film, Marty Supreme, which will hit theaters on Christmas. The couple showed up wearing matching orange leather outfits; his was a bright orange, Chrome Hearts suit with hiking boots of the same color while hers was a form-fitting maxi dress with cutouts on both sides. Obviously, in true monochromatic fashion, Jenner wore orange all the way down to her nails, sporting a long, coffin-shaped manicure with tangerine nail polish.
After a few months of wearing muted nail designs and '90s-style, thick French manicures, Jenner has been having a lot of fun with her nails lately. Back in October, she celebrated ten years of Kylie Cosmetics by wearing a sparkly, teal French manicure, and shortly after that, she wore long, pink drip nails to the brand's official birthday party that she threw in West Hollywood. Last week, she made an even bigger splash with a set of multicolor plaid nails, and with this most recent orange set, it's safe to say that Jenner isn't one to concern herself with seasonal nail rules.
The winter nail colors that typically trend around this time of year are dark, neutral colors like chocolate brown and deep red, but if you want to switch things up this season with a bright and unconventional orange like Jenner, read ahead to shop a few options.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.