Some celebrity brides-to-be commit to an all-white wardrobe the moment a ten carat engagement diamond lands on their ring finger. Zendaya, surprising Louis Vuitton's Spring 2026 front row at Paris Fashion Week, just proved she's not one of those brides. Instead, she and image architect Law Roach are taking a different strategy with her first official step-and-repeat since the 2025 Met Gala: They sourced a Louis Vuitton dress to coordinate with her Jessica McCormack sparkler.

Zendaya shimmered in head-to-toe silver when she arrived at the Musée du Louvre on September 30. The outdoor photo op meant the metallic glitter in her Louis Vuitton Resort 2026 mini dress could have plenty of time in the sunlit spotlight, before she headed toward her seat in creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's front row. A base of molten silver along her fur-trimmed sleeves and bow-laced front turned iridescent as Z posed for the cameras.

Zendaya arrives to the Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 fashion show in a metallic Louis Vuitton mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in May, Louis Vuitton had styled Zendaya's dress like it was headed for the chilly streets of Copenhagen or Stockholm. The model paired hers with knee-high boots—also trimmed in fur—and a snow white bucket bag.

Zendaya's dress would have been fit for an ice queen with or without the original runway accessories. For her September appearance, she only added a pair of quicksilver pointed-toe heels. She usually opts for Christian Louboutin's So Kates, but the signature red bottom soles were nowhere to be seen.

Zendaya styled the fur-trimmed coat-dress with metallic pumps and her Jessica McCormack engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's look originally appeared on the Cruise 2026 runway with see-through, fur-lined boots and a white bucket bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Challengers star rounded out her wintry mix by styling her hair in a deep side part, flipped up at the ends. Her nails were painted a pretty shade of bubble bath pink, a laid-back manicure she alternates with deep burgundy polish on the regular. A healthy dose of pink blush and a mauve lip—from Louis Vuitton's luxury lipstick line, maybe?—gave her a noticeable glow.

Of course, the pièce de résistance was her Jessica McCormack diamond engagement ring. Can you blame her for building a Paris Fashion Week mood board around such a head-turning ring? The East-West, button-back style debuted on her finger during the 2025 Golden Globes, alongside a tangerine orange Louis Vuitton gown. The cut is one of McCormack's signature ring styles, also worn in various forms by Zoë Kravitz, Meghan Markle, and more. Internet sleuths figured out Zendaya had "liked" photos of the style on Instagram years before she and Tom Holland had hard-launched their engagement.

Zendaya's beauty beat included heavy pink blush and a bubble bath manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's longtime fans know the star typically reserves her Paris Fashion Week appearances for Louis Vuitton's front row. However, back in March, she skipped the house's Fall 2025 fashion show. Ever the planner, she had been saving her grand return to the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, when she would make her first appearance since her Golden Globes engagement ring reveal in January.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the first Monday in May, Zendaya debuted a Bianca Jagger-inspired white suit and coordinating hat in tune with the "Tailored for You" dress code—custom-made by Louis Vuitton, of course.

Zendaya gave bridal style an upscale twist at the 2025 Met Gala, when she wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The more Louis Vuitton dresses Zendaya wears, the more likely it seems she'll choose the house for her wedding gown. But her team isn't saying much more. In a recent interview, all Law Roach would reveal is that he's "of course" styling Zendaya for her big day. For now, fans will just have to keep close tabs on her rare red carpet outfits—if they can peel their eyes away from her ring.