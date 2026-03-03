I've been dreading this moment since Outlander, in all its Scottish, kilt-clad glory, first won me over in 2014. The final season will premiere on March 6, forcing me to bid adieu to Claire and Jamie's time-traveling romance. Caitríona Balfe, aka Claire, knew only a passionate press tour—featuring a lingerie-inspired Louis Vuitton slip—would make up for the series' end.

On March 2, the Irish actress made her grand entrance at Outlander's Season 8 premiere in New York City. She traded historically-accurate, 18th-century method dressing for one of Spring 2026's leading dress trends: a red, lace-trimmed slip from Louis Vuitton. (It was custom, but the silhouette could've been plucked from any number of recent collections.) Stylist Karla Welch ensured every element—especially the plunging bodice, empire waistline, and lace-trimmed hem—paid homage to the show's intimate storyline. The scalloped lace returned to border Balfe's neckline, as well as vertically atop the skirt's center.

Caitríona Balfe attended the Outlander premiere in a red, lace-trimmed slip straight out of Claire's lingerie drawer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to a trending dress, Balfe got her hands on Hollywood's hottest It-necklace: a button-back tennis style from Jessica McCormack, the same jeweler behind Zendaya's engagement ring. Different shapes of diamonds matched her $112,000, 1.5-carat hoop earrings, also from the British creative's celebrity-beloved catalog.

She's the latest fashion girl—following Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, and Chase Infiniti—to wear McCormack's button-back motif on a 2026 red carpet. Her designs continue to dominate the award season style circuit. 2026 Actor Award winner Buckley styled a similar, $190,000 tennis necklace at the March 1 ceremony in L.A.

A moment, please, for Balfe's Jessica McCormack jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica McCormack 1.50ct Diamond & White Gold Gypset Hoop Earrings $112,000 at us.jessicamccormack.com

A few hours before the premiere, Balfe doubled down on the tomato spring color trend in a month-old dress from Alberta Ferretti Fall 2026. The V-shaped neckline stretched just as low as her Louis Vuitton slip. Instead of spaghetti-slim straps, the maxi included long sleeves. Then, high-low tiers of ruffles cascaded from her waist, beyond the skirt's shift underlay, and onto an itty-bitty train. This time around, Balfe's boots—black leather knee-highs—were actually visible.

Earlier on Monday, Balfe was spotted in Manhattan wearing another little red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as I'd love to wear custom Louis Vuitton while binging Season 8, I don't have Karla Welch on speed dial like Balfe. Even so, her lace-trimmed slip is surprisingly easy to channel—especially because the shape ruled Spring 2026 runways. Before Outlander's final season hits Starz on Friday, join me in shopping the Balfe-inspired edit below. Extra points if your select arrives in time for the Outlander theme.

Shop Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses Inspired by Caitríona Balfe