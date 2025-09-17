Laura Harrier Demonstrates How to Style Summer's Mesh Ballet Flat Trend for Fall
Don't pack them away just yet.
Sadly, my mesh ballet flats are starting to collect dust. I haven't taken the sheer shoes for a spin in weeks. Rising fall footwear trends are to blame, including loafers, suede sneakers, and the occasional knee-high boot.
Just as I prepped to send them into hibernation for good, Laura Harrier stopped me in my tracks. On September 16, she fall-ified the summer It-shoe with ease. Alaïa's fishnet ballet flats looked surprisingly autumnal—perhaps because she chose the garnet red colorway. Yellow, cherry, or stark white would've read far too June-ready.
Her shade bared a striking resemblance to the Chili Flake color trend, which appeared on Khaite, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and Gabriela Hearst's Fall 2025 runways. Their redeeming fall feature? Mary Jane-inspired straps across each upper. The buckled shoes are a seasonal staple, whether or not the sidewalls are transparent.
Mesh ballet flats came in second place for the shoe of summer 2025, right behind flip-flops, of course. Alaïa's $920 model ended up in every A-lister's closet, ranging from Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie to Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Collins.
This month, however, they've been noticeably absent from my timeline. Opaque counterparts, like Rihanna's Maison Margiela Tabis, have taken over instead. Thanks to Harrier, the Alaïas are getting a little extra street time.
The rest of Harrier's outfit was as autumnal as it gets. She pulled off the TikTok-famous "go-see outfit," with a fall twist. She layered a brown trench coat over a black cami and matching trousers. Turns out, Jennifer Lopez wore the same color combination in New York, except with black leather boots.
To finish, the model threw a navy blue sweater over her shoulders. Navy and black is another of-the-moment pairing, inspired by Tibi's Spring 2026 show at New York Fashion Week. She carried only her essentials in The Row's 90's Bag. The New York label struggles to keep the $1,090 circular tote in stock. Why? Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid are all fans.
At Harrier's insistence, I'm finding ways to keep my sheer ballet flats alive this fall (and if I'm feeling bold, into winter). My flip-flops may be forced to retire, but with the right outerwear, layers, and even hosiery, my mesh Mary Janes can—and will—persist.
Shop Styles Inspired by Laura Harrier
