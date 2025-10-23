Misty Copeland Pirouettes Through Two Outfit Changes for Her Final American Ballet Theatre Performance

She traded in her pointe shoes for pointed stilettos.

Misty Copeland and Oprah Winfrey attend the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David Geffen Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Last night, Misty Copeland—the first African American woman to become a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre—took her final bow. The dancer attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala on Oct. 22 to perform in her retirement show. In addition to her last dance, Copeland churned out not one, but two lovely looks.

Though the last few years have highlighted balletcore trends—with ballet sneakers, leg warmers, and cardigans rising in popularity—Copeland offered her own take. Dressed in the formal version of a ballerina's tutu, she walked the red carpet ahead of the show in a drop-waist gown with a massive tulle skirt. The colorblocked number, courtesy of Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon, had an ivory bodice, with a structured peplum waist and ruching throughout.

Misty Copeland attends the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David Geffen Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City.

Misty Copeland attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in a corseted gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look had a peplum waist and tule skirt, reminiscent of a ballerina's tutu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her black-and-white outfit matched perfectly with her friend Oprah Winfrey, who she walked the carpet with, hand-in-hand. The talk show host wore a white blazer-style gown, wrapped with a black satin belt.

Misty Copeland and Oprah Winfrey attend the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David Geffen Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City.

She walked the red carpet with Oprah Winfrey in coordinating outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that night, Copeland pivoted her look entirely. She shed the ballgown and put on a sequin-coated blazer dress for the dinner portion of the evening. The kept the same slicked-back hairstyle, but traded in her pointe shoes for pointed stilettos.

Misty Copeland attends the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater on October 22, 2025 in New York City.

Later that evening, she changed into a sequin blazer dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her American Ballet Theatre tenure is coming to an end, the dancer is excited for the future. In a previous interview with Marie Claire, she said: "It's so much fun to be able to step outside of what's expected of a dancer and what a dancer's career can look like. That it doesn't just have to be on a stage."

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.