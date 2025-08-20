I said it once (in a 900-word tirade) and I'll say it again: paparazzi need to stop spoiling the Devil Wears Prada 2 costumes. On-set pics keep revealing major plot points, making me feel like I stole the entire script. At this point, I already know Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs is back at Runway and dating a silver fox. On August 20, impatient photographers took things too far.

Don't worry: No spoilers ahead. I'll ID Hathaway's entire look without revealing any major twists—that way the movie will surprise at least one of us. Around lunchtime on Wednesday, Hathaway filmed an intimate Central Park scene with Stanley Tucci (a.k.a. Nigel). Their outfits would've signaled a choir of gasps in movie theaters next May. Hathaway, for one, modeled her character's second Coach bag: the celebrity-beloved Empire Carryall 34. Its east-west silhouette featured a glazed leather exterior and expandable side gussets, giving it a belted bag closure.

The $450 shoulder style is Andy's first (and only) Coach piece with new tags. Until now, she'd only been spotted with a vintage Metropolitan Briefcase in tow—specifically, a black leather laptop bag with a buckled flap, circa 1987. The New York label recently re-listed it through their Re(Loved) program for $895. Perhaps that style ended up on Hathaway's costume rack.

No spoilers here: Enjoy this July 22 shot of Andy's first Coach bag instead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to Hathaway's (redacted) Coach-clad outfit. She paired the Empire with a pleated maxi dress from Khaite Spring 2024, available in white, red, black, and tan. (Want to know which shade she picked? See for yourself.) An ankle-length jacket covered its semi-sheer bodice. Then, she slipped on Aquazzura slingback pumps. Like Hathaway's other on-set shoes, the toe boxes were ultra-pointy.

The Oscar winner shot the same scene multiple times, including once with a different handbag. She swapped the Empire for Mark Cross's square Romy 25 bag, ringing up for $2,290.

If Hathaway's Empire Carryall feels familiar, that's because it joined Bella Hadid's collection in March 2025. The supermodel caused the patent piece to sell out almost immediately. Luckily for Hathaway, it restocked before her first day on The Devil Wears Prada 2's set.

Bella Hadid made the Empire Carryall go viral in March 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Andy Sachs is clearly in on Coach's comeback, but I knew that from the first round of on-set teasers. If she's anything like Hadid, the former assistant will pick up another popular purse—perhaps the Brooklyn Bag. However, I don't want to see it until I'm at the movie theater on May 1.

