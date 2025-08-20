Coach's Viral Empire Bag Joins Anne Hathaway's Latest 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Plot Twist
I won't spoil what's happening in the scene, but I know exactly where to find her bag.
I said it once (in a 900-word tirade) and I'll say it again: paparazzi need to stop spoiling the Devil Wears Prada 2 costumes. On-set pics keep revealing major plot points, making me feel like I stole the entire script. At this point, I already know Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs is back at Runway and dating a silver fox. On August 20, impatient photographers took things too far.
Don't worry: No spoilers ahead. I'll ID Hathaway's entire look without revealing any major twists—that way the movie will surprise at least one of us. Around lunchtime on Wednesday, Hathaway filmed an intimate Central Park scene with Stanley Tucci (a.k.a. Nigel). Their outfits would've signaled a choir of gasps in movie theaters next May. Hathaway, for one, modeled her character's second Coach bag: the celebrity-beloved Empire Carryall 34. Its east-west silhouette featured a glazed leather exterior and expandable side gussets, giving it a belted bag closure.
The $450 shoulder style is Andy's first (and only) Coach piece with new tags. Until now, she'd only been spotted with a vintage Metropolitan Briefcase in tow—specifically, a black leather laptop bag with a buckled flap, circa 1987. The New York label recently re-listed it through their Re(Loved) program for $895. Perhaps that style ended up on Hathaway's costume rack.
Now, back to Hathaway's (redacted) Coach-clad outfit. She paired the Empire with a pleated maxi dress from Khaite Spring 2024, available in white, red, black, and tan. (Want to know which shade she picked? See for yourself.) An ankle-length jacket covered its semi-sheer bodice. Then, she slipped on Aquazzura slingback pumps. Like Hathaway's other on-set shoes, the toe boxes were ultra-pointy.
The Oscar winner shot the same scene multiple times, including once with a different handbag. She swapped the Empire for Mark Cross's square Romy 25 bag, ringing up for $2,290.
If Hathaway's Empire Carryall feels familiar, that's because it joined Bella Hadid's collection in March 2025. The supermodel caused the patent piece to sell out almost immediately. Luckily for Hathaway, it restocked before her first day on The Devil Wears Prada 2's set.
Andy Sachs is clearly in on Coach's comeback, but I knew that from the first round of on-set teasers. If she's anything like Hadid, the former assistant will pick up another popular purse—perhaps the Brooklyn Bag. However, I don't want to see it until I'm at the movie theater on May 1.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Coach Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.