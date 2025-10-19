Olivia Rodrigo's Vintage Armani Privé Outfit Wouldn't Stop Sparkling on the Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet
The singer changed into an equally show-stopping gown for the after-party.
A plethora of stars attended the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 18, and many of them pulled archival outfits for the glamorous occasion. While Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet with best friend Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo was accompanied by boyfriend Louis Partridge. However, the loved-up pair posed separately at the event, making Rodrigo's vintage Armani Privé outfit the focal point.
The "Driving License" singer's outfit consisted of an intricately beaded sequin vest, adorned with a crocheted black flower at the neckline, and a long black skirt with an elegant train. The outfit was originally seen on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2005, and formed part of Armani Privé's Spring 2005 Couture collection.
Rodrigo kept her accessories simple, wearing a Chopard Ice Cub Ring in Ethical White Gold and Chopard's L'heure Du Diamant Ring, and a pair of earrings.
Although they didn't pose together on the red carpet, actor Partridge—who was recently seen in Netflix's House of Guinness—looked dashing in a tuxedo.
Both Rodrigo and Partridge attended the after-party, which was hosted by Cartier and held at the Chateau Marmont. In a series of photos taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, and shared by Vogue, Rodrigo could be seen in her second, equally incredible, outfit of the night.
The "Traitor" singer—who was styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo—wore a sparkling silver sequin gown by Giorgio Armani, paired with Amina Muaddi Dalida Glass Platform Mules, which retail for $1,780, via @styleforoliviar. Unsurprisingly, Rodrigo was one of the best dressed attendees at both the gala and its after-party.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.