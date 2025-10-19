A plethora of stars attended the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 18, and many of them pulled archival outfits for the glamorous occasion. While Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet with best friend Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo was accompanied by boyfriend Louis Partridge. However, the loved-up pair posed separately at the event, making Rodrigo's vintage Armani Privé outfit the focal point.

The "Driving License" singer's outfit consisted of an intricately beaded sequin vest, adorned with a crocheted black flower at the neckline, and a long black skirt with an elegant train. The outfit was originally seen on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2005, and formed part of Armani Privé's Spring 2005 Couture collection.

Rodrigo kept her accessories simple, wearing a Chopard Ice Cub Ring in Ethical White Gold and Chopard's L'heure Du Diamant Ring, and a pair of earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing vintage Armani Privé at the Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Although they didn't pose together on the red carpet, actor Partridge—who was recently seen in Netflix's House of Guinness—looked dashing in a tuxedo.

Louis Partridge follows girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Both Rodrigo and Partridge attended the after-party, which was hosted by Cartier and held at the Chateau Marmont. In a series of photos taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, and shared by Vogue, Rodrigo could be seen in her second, equally incredible, outfit of the night.

Olivia Rodrigo's outfit on the Armani Privé runway as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 23, 2005. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The "Traitor" singer—who was styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo—wore a sparkling silver sequin gown by Giorgio Armani, paired with Amina Muaddi Dalida Glass Platform Mules, which retail for $1,780, via @styleforoliviar. Unsurprisingly, Rodrigo was one of the best dressed attendees at both the gala and its after-party.

